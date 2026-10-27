Nigeria: Ezekiel Boosts Athletic Heat Hurdles Prize to N750,000

25 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Commonwealth Games champion Nathaniel Ezekiel has raised the stakes for the men's 400m hurdles at the Athletic Heat 10th Anniversary Meet, adding a N250,000 performance bonus that brings the race's total potential prize money to N750,000.

The meet is scheduled for November 7, 2026, at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by Maxwell Kumoye, Chairman of the Media Committee of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, N500,000 will be shared among the top eight finishers, while the additional N250,000 will go to any athlete who runs under 51 seconds in the event, tagged the Nathaniel Ezekiel 400m Hurdles Showdown.

Ezekiel, Nigeria's national record holder in the event, said the bonus is designed to spur athletes to test their limits and deliver stronger performances. Competitors will therefore chase two targets: a top-eight finish to secure a share of the N500,000 prize pool and a sub-51-second time to claim the extra N250,000.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Commonwealth Games champion said his support is intended to deepen competitiveness among Nigerian athletes and create more opportunities for them to earn financial rewards from their performances.

He also praised Athletic Heat for its decade-long commitment to athletics development and urged athletes yet to register for the anniversary meet to do so ahead of the event.

Athletic Heat Chief Executive Officer Ese Oguma welcomed Ezekiel's contribution, calling it significant for an event built to inspire the next generation of athletes. Oguma said the sub-51-second target gives competitors a clear milestone and will add excitement to the anniversary programme, while thanking Ezekiel for backing Athletic Heat's vision.

With Ezekiel's bonus in place, the men's 400m hurdles is expected to be a major attraction at the November 7 meet as athletes compete for the ₦500,000 prize pool and the chance to earn an additional ₦250,000 by finishing under 51 seconds.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.