Nigeria: Ezekiel Boosts Athletic Heat Hurdles Prize to N750,000

Commonwealth Games champion Nathaniel Ezekiel has raised the stakes for the men's 400m hurdles at the Athletic Heat 10th Anniversary Meet, adding a N250,000 performance bonus that brings the race's total potential prize money to N750,000.

The meet is scheduled for November 7, 2026, at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

According to a statement signed by Maxwell Kumoye, Chairman of the Media Committee of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, N500,000 will be shared among the top eight finishers, while the additional N250,000 will go to any athlete who runs under 51 seconds in the event, tagged the Nathaniel Ezekiel 400m Hurdles Showdown.

Ezekiel, Nigeria's national record holder in the event, said the bonus is designed to spur athletes to test their limits and deliver stronger performances. Competitors will therefore chase two targets: a top-eight finish to secure a share of the N500,000 prize pool and a sub-51-second time to claim the extra N250,000.

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The Commonwealth Games champion said his support is intended to deepen competitiveness among Nigerian athletes and create more opportunities for them to earn financial rewards from their performances.

He also praised Athletic Heat for its decade-long commitment to athletics development and urged athletes yet to register for the anniversary meet to do so ahead of the event.

Athletic Heat Chief Executive Officer Ese Oguma welcomed Ezekiel's contribution, calling it significant for an event built to inspire the next generation of athletes. Oguma said the sub-51-second target gives competitors a clear milestone and will add excitement to the anniversary programme, while thanking Ezekiel for backing Athletic Heat's vision.

With Ezekiel's bonus in place, the men's 400m hurdles is expected to be a major attraction at the November 7 meet as athletes compete for the ₦500,000 prize pool and the chance to earn an additional ₦250,000 by finishing under 51 seconds.