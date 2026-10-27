Nigeria: Iheanacho, Dessers, Arokodare On Fire in European Leagues!

Kelechi Iheanacho has become unstoppable in the second tier Turkish Lig.

Yesterday, he thumped in another goal to make it straight 16 goals in favour 12 matches for Bursaspor.

'Senior Man' Iheanacho scored Bursaspor third goal in the 50th minute at Keciorengucu.

His team won 4-2 on the road to climb top of the Turkish second division with 28 points from 12 matches.

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Bursaspor are now pushing for a return to the Turkish Super Lig and the goals of Iheanacho will go a long way in determining just how far they go in their quest.

His goals in Turkey will also boost his chances of being part of next month's 2027 AFCON double-header against Tanzania.

He has already scored on his international recall against Russia last month.

Elsewhere, another Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers, is pushing for a Super Eagles recall after he scored for Panathinaikos for the fourth straight game.

The experienced striker, who was forced out of the Super Eagles final squad to the 2025 AFCON by injury, was the match winner for Pana to win 1-0 at Volos in the Greek league.

The Nigerian forward has thus followed up with his brace against Kairat in the UEFA Conference League.

In the Dutch Eredivise, Super Eagles striker, Tolu Arokodare, was again the match winner for Ajax on Sunday evening.

He scored in first half stoppage time for Ajax to win 2-1 at Sparta Rotterdam.

It was his fifth league goal and his ninth in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

His goals should stand him in good stead for his loan transfer to be made permanent at season's end.

It would also have boosted his chances of being called up by Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, for next month's AFCON double-header against Tanzania. Ajax are now second in the standings with 21 points from 10 matches, three points behind leaders and bitter rivals Feyenoord

RESULTS

Euromatch NPFL

Abia War 0-1 Tornadoes

Barau FC 1-1 Kwara Utd

Bendel 2-1 Rivers Utd

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