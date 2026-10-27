Nigeria Judo Federation Assures Stakeholders of Fair Electoral Process

The Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent, credible and inclusive electoral process, while maintaining its independence and neutrality in the discharge of its transitional responsibilities.

In a statement issued by the Committee Chairman, Sheriff Hammed, the Committee clarified its position following recent public comments and reports concerning its activities and mandate.

The Committee emphasised that although it operates under the authority granted by the National Sports Commission (NSC), it remains fully committed to acting independently, fairly and in the best interests of Nigerian judo.

"The Caretaker Committee is not a mouthpiece for any individual, group or interest, nor is it a platform for advancing personal or political agendas," the statement said.

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The Committee acknowledged that it has received information and concerns regarding the conduct of certain individuals associated with the former Board. However, it stressed that allegations, personal interests or preconceived positions will not be permitted to influence the electoral process.

According to the statement, the principles of transparency, fairness, due process and equal opportunity will continue to guide all decisions and actions of the Committee throughout the transition period.

To ensure a level playing field, the Committee confirmed that all qualified and interested aspirants are welcome to obtain nomination forms and contest in the forthcoming elections, provided they meet the eligibility requirements outlined in the NJF Statutes and other applicable governance regulations.

The Committee further assured stakeholders that no candidate would be unfairly excluded on the basis of personal disagreements, affiliations or considerations outside the established rules.

At the same time, it warned against any attempts to disrupt, manipulate or undermine the electoral process, noting that any individual found, through a fair and transparent procedure, to have violated applicable regulations or compromised the integrity of the process may face appropriate sanctions, including disqualification where legally justified.

The Committee called on all stakeholders, including state associations, athletes, coaches, referees and members of the judo community, to support a peaceful, transparent and orderly transition.