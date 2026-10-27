Nigeria: Adekunle Gold Shines On 70th Ballon d'Or Red Carpet

27 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold attended and turned heads on the red carpet at the 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony held at the London Palladium in London on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Adekunle Gold and fellow Nigerian music heavyweight Burna Boy represented the Afrobeats movement on football's biggest global stage.

For the first time in its history, the Ballon d'Or ceremony took place in London, celebrating seven decades of the iconic trophy.

Adekunle Gold also announced a performance at the exclusive Ballon d'Or after-party in London following the main event.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Adekunle Gold reflected on the milestone moment, writing, "I prayed for this all my life".

The 70th Ballon d'Or main prize was won by England's Harry Kane, marking the first English winner of the award in 25 years.

Harry Kane beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

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