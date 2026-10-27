Nigeria-Cyprus Bilateral Relations Enter New Era As Amb. Ufochukwu Presents Credentials

Diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and Cyprus reached a significant milestone on Friday as Her Excellency Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nigeria to Israel with concurrent accreditation to Cyprus, officially presented her Letters of Credence to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Ambassador Ufochukwu pledged to aggressively deepen bilateral cooperation and expand trade, educational, and political channels between Abuja and Nicosia during her tenure.

Welcoming the new envoy, President Christodoulides praised Nigeria's pivotal role in driving regional integration, economic growth, and stability across West Africa.

He reaffirmed Cyprus's commitment to forging an ambitious partnership with Africa's largest economy, targeting key sectors including trade, investment, higher education, and political dialogue.

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"Cyprus and Nigeria share ties of friendship born out of shared historical experiences, common principles, and enduring links between our peoples," President Christodoulides stated, emphasising his government's readiness to address shared global challenges bilaterally and multilaterally.

The renewed alliance is expected to unlock commercial pathways for Nigerian businesses, expand opportunities for students and professionals, and catalyse incoming Cypriot investment.

Following the ceremony, Ambassador Ufochukwu is slated to begin high-level engagements with Cypriot policymakers, business leaders, and the Nigerian diaspora to translate this diplomatic momentum into tangible economic outcomes.