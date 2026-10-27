Nigeria: Atiku Not Qualified to Preside Over Modern Economy - Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, saying he lacks the skill set to govern a modern economy.

Shettima also criticised the former vice-president's proposal to restore petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027.

He made the disclosure on Monday at the ongoing 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, where he described Atiku's proposal as a move to take Nigeria backwards for political convenience.

"One of the leading presidential candidates (Atiku) is advocating a return to the subsidy scheme. He wants us to backslide into primitivity for political convenience," Shettima said.

"I dare to put forward that his skill set... he was trained in sanitation at the Kano School of Hygiene. So he doesn't have the skill set to govern a modern economy. That's a painful truth.

"So it's for you, as Nigerians, to make informed decisions. Even that certificate in sanitation, I know he will find it difficult to distinguish the difference between flu and COVID, that are airborne diseases, and Ebola that is human contact ailment. Nigerians would have to decide." Shettima said.

He defended Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy, saying the president took the difficult decision because he understood the economic realities.

"The president took those painful decisions because he understands the dynamics," he said.