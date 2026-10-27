Nigeria: President Tinubu Congratulates President Luiz Inácio Lula DA Silva On Re-Election, Reaffirms Nigeria-Brazil Partnership

I congratulate my friend, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, on his re-election for a record fourth term.

Your renewed mandate offers an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding friendship and *historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil.*

As two leading nations of the Global South, we can promote economic integration and advance our shared interests in a rapidly changing global order.

I look forward to expanding cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and food security, energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, science and technology, education, aviation, and cultural exchange.

I affirm Nigeria's continued commitment to working with Brazil to strengthen multilateral cooperation and advance shared priorities in Africa, South America, and across the Global South.

On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I wish you a successful new term in office.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

October 26, 2026