Nigeria: Ebola - Plateau Reopens Isolation Centres, Steps Up Surveillance

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Ba'amlong, disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos on Monday.

The Plateau State Government has reactivated isolation centres and intensified disease surveillance to prevent an Ebola outbreak in the state amid growing national concern over the disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Ba'amlong, disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos on Monday.

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Mr Ba'amlong said the state government had also directed its emergency preparedness team to assess safety measures at the airport and alert local government areas bordering neighbouring states.

Mr Ba'amlong urged residents to maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with potentially infected persons and report suspected cases promptly to health authorities.

"Wash your hands regularly and avoid direct contact with the blood and body fluids of suspected infected persons," the commissioner advised.

He said public cooperation was essential to preventing the spread of the disease, urging residents to remain vigilant and comply with public health guidelines.

The measures come as part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen its capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

Mr Ba'amlong said 10 resolutions were approved at the 12th Plateau State Council on Health meeting held last week to improve healthcare delivery and strengthen the state's preparedness for disease outbreaks.

The resolutions include the establishment of a state health trust fund, improved disease surveillance, measures to address shortages of health workers and the creation of an emergency fund to respond to public health threats.

According to the commissioner, the initiatives are designed to improve the state's ability to detect and respond to disease outbreaks while addressing challenges affecting healthcare delivery.

He reiterated the need for residents to follow public health guidance and promptly notify health authorities of suspected cases.

The state government did not disclose the number of isolation centres reactivated or provide details of the airport safety assessment during the briefing.