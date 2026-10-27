Nigeria: Tinubu Pens Tribute to Veteran Journalist Lade Bonuola At 80

In his tribute, President Tinubu also celebrated Mr Bonuola's contribution to journalism.

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to veteran Nigerian journalist Lade Bonuola, who marked his 80th birthday last week.

In a statement he personally signed, the Nigerian leader said Mr Bonuola "reminds us of your enduring contributions to journalism, your professional excellence, and your commitment to developing Nigeria's media industry."

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Bonuola was honoured last week by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), which launched "Lade Bonuola: A Life in Print," a collection of essays documenting the veteran journalist's career and contributions to Nigerian journalism.

In his tribute, President Tinubu also celebrated Mr Bonuola's contribution to journalism.

"At 80, you stand tall as one of Nigeria's most respected figures in journalism, a man whose professional excellence, editorial courage, integrity, and commitment to the truth have left an enduring imprint on the nation's media landscape," the president wrote.

Read the president's full statement below.

PRESIDENT TINUBU'S TRIBUTE TO LADE BONUOLA AT 80

I extend my warmest congratulations to Mr Oyinlade "Ladbone" Bonuola, veteran journalist, distinguished editor, and former Managing Director of The Guardian Newspaper, on his 80th birthday.

This milestone birthday reminds us of your enduring contributions to journalism, your professional excellence, and your commitment to developing Nigeria's media industry.

Recognised by media peers and mentees as a craftsman par excellence, Bonuola began his career at the Daily Times in February 1971 as a trainee sub-editor, rose through the ranks, and joined The Guardian in 1982 as pioneer editor, later serving as Managing Director till 1999. He later co-founded the defunct Comet newspaper, where he served as Managing Director. He also served as Managing Director of Nigerian Compass.

At 80, you stand tall as one of Nigeria's most respected figures in journalism, a man whose professional excellence, editorial courage, integrity, and commitment to the truth have left an enduring imprint on the nation's media landscape.

As one of the 20th century's exceptional editors, your contributions to Nigerian journalism remain indelible. Through decades of dedicated service, you helped shape the language of media reporting, uphold responsible journalism, and strengthen the media's role as a vital pillar of democracy and a keeper of factual records. Your commitment to accuracy, fairness, integrity, and public accountability is a value that remains integral to the media's responsibility to inform citizens, hold public institutions accountable, and strengthen democracy.

At the Daily Times, your weekly column, Caught Out, was a must-read for practising journalists, students and the public at large.

As former Managing Director of The Guardian and co-founder of The Comet, which later became The Nation newspaper, you demonstrated exceptional leadership, intellectual depth, and a keen understanding of the press's power to build a just, informed, and progressive society.

Your career reflects a profound belief that journalism must serve the public interest, hold leaders accountable, and give citizens the information they need to make informed decisions. Your influence extends beyond the newsrooms you led.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone with you, I acknowledge your legacy of professionalism, mentorship and service to our country. We celebrate your invaluable contributions to Nigeria's democratic journey.

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Your life and career remind us that journalism's enduring value lies not merely in reporting events but in shaping ideas, nurturing informed citizens, and preserving the truth for future generations.

On behalf of my family, the Government, and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish you a happy 80th birthday and many more years of good health, peace, fulfilment, and continued service to our dear nation.

May your remarkable legacy continue to inspire generations of journalists and media practitioners.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria

October 25, 2026