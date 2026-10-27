Nigeria: Why I Now Focus More On Singing Than Dancing - Paul P-Square

He addressed questions about his reduced dance routines amid a longstanding debate over the contributions he and his twin brother, Peter, made to the group.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, reaffirmed his identity as a singer and songwriter, saying he has become more deliberate about dancing as he grows older and wants to conserve energy for live performances.

The former P-Square member made the remarks in an interview with Luna Lifestyle TV in Zambia, where he performed in Ndola over the weekend.

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When asked whether he considered himself a better dancer or singer, Rudeboy said he excelled more at singing and songwriting, while acknowledging his background in dance.

"I'm a very good singer and songwriter. I'm everything music. Dance, first of all, I dance, but I think when I was young, that was the energy that was there," he said.

The singer explained that his approach to performing had changed with age, noting that dancing could take up energy he needed for singing on stage.

"As I get older and I start singing, I realise dancing can take your energy, which might not make you perform well. No, I don't need that, so you pace yourself," he added.

Rudeboy also recalled joining a dance group formed by his elder brother, Jude Okoye, explaining that dancing was part of his musical journey before he became widely known for his vocals and songwriting.

He recounted how the group's choreography helped shape P-Square's stage performances, particularly after he and his brother Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, recognised the importance of dancers in delivering more engaging live shows.

'We kicked that door'

Beyond the family dispute, Rudeboy used the Luna Today interview to reflect on the evolution of African music and the role his generation played in securing greater recognition for Nigerian artistes.

He argued that African musicians who embraced their languages and cultural identities helped create a distinctive sound that gained international recognition.

Reflecting on P-Square's contribution, he said the group helped challenge the perception that African performers should occupy supporting slots when international artistes visited the continent.

"We're the one that kicked that door," he said, referring to the efforts of his generation to improve the treatment and visibility of African performers.

Rudeboy also recalled the importance the group placed on music videos, saying production quality was central to their efforts to compete internationally.

He explained that producing videos to match international standards came at a significant cost, particularly when the group began shooting in South Africa using expensive film equipment.

The singer also criticised the pressure on musicians to stay constantly visible on social media, arguing that it has reduced the privacy artistes once enjoyed.

"Social media, I think I call it Nigerian language, call it 'see finish'. You know what 'see finish' means? Like, it finishes you, like you are too exposed," he said.

He argued that artistes used to maintain some distance from fans, who mostly encountered them through music videos and public appearances.

According to him, social media has changed that relationship by giving audiences access to musicians' everyday activities, leaving less room for privacy.

Concerns over AI-generated music

Rudeboy also expressed concern about artificial intelligence in music production, questioning whether technology could undermine originality and threaten the livelihoods of creative professionals.

"Where is the content? Where's the originality?" he asked, discussing the growing use of AI tools to generate songs.

He argued that the technology could reduce demand for songwriters, producers, graphic designers, and video professionals by letting users create content with minimal input.

"You see how people are losing their jobs. You don't need a producer, you don't need a songwriter, you don't need a graphic designer. Okay, you don't even need a video anymore," he said.

The singer further argued that the ease of generating music with AI tools could contribute to the production of songs that struggle to endure over time.

"That is why music nowadays doesn't last," he said, contrasting the speed of AI-assisted production with the personal experiences and emotions that often inform songwriting.

His comments also come months after his brother, Mr P, was accused of using artificial intelligence in his June 2026 comeback single, I Can't Look Away. Shortly after the song's release in June 2026, social media users, music producers, and commentators online alleged that the track used generative AI or Suno-style vocal and melodic patterns.

Longstanding tensions

The comments come amid renewed public attention on the brothers' strained relationship and longstanding disagreements over their respective contributions to P-Square.

In a 2024 interview with City FM, Rudeboy addressed claims that he had reduced Peter's role in the group to dancing while presenting himself as the singer.

"I was being accused of saying that he [Peter] was the dancer and I'm the singer. I know whenever we go to the airport, people ask, 'Are you a singer or a dancer?' I didn't know it was touching him," he said.

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The singer added that the brothers had previously discussed how to respond to such distinctions, saying he had encouraged Peter to take pride in his contribution to the group.

The issue resurfaced in January 2026 when Rudeboy reportedly declined a fan's request to dance more in his videos, saying he was a singer and was too old for the activity. Fans criticised the remarks, remembering P-Square for combining vocals with elaborate choreography.

Rudeboy and Peter rose to prominence as P-Square in the 2000s, building a successful music career around catchy songs, coordinated dance routines and elaborate music videos. Their catalogue includes hits such as Do Me, Busy Body and Temptation.

The duo first split in 2017 after disagreements over family relationships, creative differences, and management. They reunited in 2021 but separated again by 2024, and their disagreements later played out in public.

Their dispute intensified in 2026 after Peter alleged financial misconduct against Jude, who managed the group. The allegations included claims concerning royalties, business arrangements and access to financial records. Jude has denied wrongdoing, and the matters remain subject to legal proceedings. The brothers have also exchanged public criticisms over their relationship and musical contributions.