Nigeria: 2027 - APC Dismisses NDC's Allegation of Blocking Venues, Billboards for Campaign

ABUJA -- The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of frustrating its campaign preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections by allegedly denying it access to event venues and billboards.

National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, made the allegation during an interview on ARISE TV yesterday, insisting that the party will not be intimidated or prevented from exercising its democratic rights.

He said the party had encountered difficulties securing venues despite making payments, adding that its latest venue was the fourth it had attempted to use for its planned activities.

"This is the fourth venue we are paying for. We kept this one under wraps until just a few hours ago when we issued the press release, only for us to be called that the political marauders have come and said they are the owners of the land, so we should take back our money," he said.

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He added that the party will proceed with its activities, despite the alleged restrictions, insisting that no individual or political party owned the country.

"Nigeria belongs to us all. Nobody owns Nigeria. We fought, we used our life and sweat and blood to fight for this democracy we are enjoying today. So who is that person to tell me that I will not have a right to exercise my freedom of speech and freedom of assembly?" he said.

The NDC spokesman also alleged that the party had been denied access to billboards but maintained that such restrictions would not prevent it from reaching voters.

Speaking on the party's campaign preparations, Director dismissed suggestions that the NDC was starting late, saying its presidential candidate had already held several town hall meetings across the country.

He said the party had held at least four meetings and had nearly completed its engagements across the zones, arguing that its approach differed from campaigns focused on rallies, music and public displays.

The party was scheduled to inaugurate its national campaign council, commission its newly acquired national secretariat in Jabi, Abuja, and present certificates of return to its candidates yesterday,

the spokesman said the certificates were part of a formal process, adding that the candidates had already been uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission's portal.

He also announced that the party would publicly present a statement of its finances and challenged the APC to do the same, saying Nigerians would be surprised by the figures.

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He defended the party's anti-defection oath, adding that it was intended to address political defections and what he described as irresponsible politicking.

Osa Directoralso said members dissatisfied with the outcome of party primaries had the constitutional right to seek redress in court.

Director dismissed allegations that the party's National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, was working for the ruling party, describing the claims as baseless.

He further claimed that Peter Obi was the preferred candidate of many Nigerians. And warned that any attempt to restrict the political space could force some democracy advocates to return to the kind of guerrilla journalism practised under military rule.

APC rejects NDC's claim of blocked campaign venues as baseless

Reacting to the allegation, the All Progressives Congress, APC, dismissed it, asking whether Nigerians were in kindergarten to be treated to such baseless allegations.

The official, who spoke anonymously, said the NDC had not said which state or which ministry was involved.

"You want us to be responding to such baseless allegations? The party will not. Are we in kindergarten? Which state? Which ministry denied them the use of facilities?" he queried.