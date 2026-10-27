Nigeria: Troops Kill Eight Suspected Terrorists, Rescue Three Abductees in Three States - Military

The military said the operations in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara also led to the recovery of four firearms and three motorcycles.

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma killed eight suspected terrorists and rescued three kidnapped persons in separate operations in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states over the weekend, the military has said.

The operations, conducted on 24 and 25 October, also led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, three locally fabricated guns, three motorcycles and other items.

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The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-west, Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Sinivie, a captain, said troops responded to a distress call from farmers around Machika Dam in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State on Saturday, following reports of suspected terrorist activities.

The troops engaged the suspects in a gun battle, killing two of them while others escaped, according to the statement.

A 42-year-old kidnap victim, Suleiman Umar, was rescued during the encounter. The troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and a motorcycle.

In neighbouring Kaduna State, six suspected terrorists were killed when troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) came under attack along Ungwan Iya in Igabi Local Government Area.

The troops had been pursuing armed men who reportedly attacked Ungwan Mallami village and abducted two residents.

Mr Sinivie said the suspects ambushed the troops during the pursuit, but six were killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

Three locally fabricated guns, two motorcycles, cutlasses and assorted charms were recovered.

The military did not say whether the two residents abducted from Ungwan Mallami were rescued or remained in captivity.

In Zamfara State, troops rescued two kidnapped persons at Bagega in Anka Local Government Area on Sunday.

The victims, Shehu Chete, 40, and Bugu Bedi, 25, both from Kebbi State, were reportedly abandoned by their captors when soldiers approached their location during a surveillance operation.

They were taken to Bagega Clinic for medical attention before being moved to a military base.

Mr Sinivie said troops were continuing patrols in the affected areas to track fleeing suspects and prevent further attacks.

The military's account of the encounters and the reported casualty figures could not be independently verified by PREMIUM TIMES.