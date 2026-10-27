West Africa: ECOWAS Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Guinea-Bissau

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau, October 27, 2026: The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has intensified efforts to promote breast cancer awareness and early detection through a community outreach campaign targeting students, military personnel and residents of Guinea-Bissau.

The campaign, organized by the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in collaboration with the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), was held on October 22 at Kwame Nkrumah Secondary School in Bissau.

Held under the theme, "Every Story Matters; Every Journey Is Unique," the initiative formed part of activities marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2026.

Speaking at the event, ECOWAS Resident Representative and Head of Mission in Guinea-Bissau, Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, emphasized the importance of early detection in improving breast cancer treatment outcomes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She described breast cancer as a major global public health concern and urged women to seek medical attention when they notice unusual breast lumps, changes in breast shape or skin, or abnormal nipple discharge.

Ambassador Ukaeje commended the organizers, particularly the Ghanaian contingent, GHANCOY 5, for spearheading the initiative and promoting public health awareness.

Earlier, ESSMGB Force Commander Brigadier General Danjuma Ribah Dantani encouraged women to undergo regular medical examinations and adopt healthy lifestyles.

He stressed the importance of physical exercise, balanced nutrition and limiting alcohol consumption as part of efforts to promote overall health.

ECOWAS Representation Office Gender Advisor Dr. Aisha Yanet said the campaign highlighted the need for sustained community engagement and public education to address breast cancer.

Delivering a health awareness lecture, GHANCOY 5 Senior Medical Officer Major Sylvester Alhassan explained the causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment options associated with breast cancer.

He noted that the disease affects both women and men and encouraged participants to prioritize regular health examinations and seek timely medical assistance.

Representing Guinea-Bissau's Minister of Education, Helda Durate Batica expressed appreciation to ECOWAS for organizing the campaign and supporting public health education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Guinea Bissau By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event featured interactive discussions, questions and answers, and the distribution of breast cancer awareness materials to female students.

It brought together diplomats, government representatives, military personnel, students, civil society organizations and other stakeholders.

According to the organizers, the initiative seeks to strengthen cooperation between ECOWAS security personnel and local communities while promoting preventive healthcare and greater awareness of breast cancer. -Editing by The New Dawn