Liberia: Fire Destroys Bakery, Damages Homes On Jamaica Road, Leaves Several Homeless

A fire swept through a bakery and several surrounding residential buildings along Jamaica Road on Bushrod Island on Monday, Oct. 26, leaving several people homeless, destroying property and disrupting traffic for hours as firefighters and community residents battled the blaze.

The fire caused extensive damage to the bakery and nearby homes, leaving affected residents and business owners assessing their losses. The total value of the destroyed property and the number of displaced residents had not been established as of publication.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, although some residents told The Liberian Investigator that electricity was available in the community shortly before the outbreak. There was no immediate evidence linking the fire to an electrical fault.

One of the affected business operators, Musa Barry, said he was asleep when he heard residents raising an alarm about the fire.

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"I jumped from sleep only to discover that my bakery and other surrounding houses were already on fire," Barry told The Liberian Investigator.

Barry said the incident left him shocked as flames engulfed his business and spread to nearby structures.

He expressed appreciation to personnel of the Liberia National Fire Service and community residents who responded to the emergency and assisted in efforts to contain the blaze.

According to Barry, the intervention of firefighters and residents helped bring the situation under control.

The incident also disrupted movement along Jamaica Road, bringing traffic to a standstill for several hours as emergency responders worked at the scene.

Motorists and commuters were left stranded as firefighting operations and activities around the affected properties interrupted normal traffic flow.

No deaths or injuries had been reported as of publication. However, the full extent of the destruction, including the number of homes damaged and people displaced, had not been officially determined.

The incident has raised concerns among affected residents about the vulnerability of homes and businesses in densely populated communities, where buildings are often situated close to one another.