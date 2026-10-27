Liberia: Boakai Breaks Ground for 50,000 Metric Ton LPRC Storage Expansion

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has broken ground for a US$35 million expansion and modernization of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC)'s Product Storage Terminal, emphasizing that the investment is critical to strengthening Liberia's energy security, improving economic resilience and reducing the country's vulnerability to disruptions in international petroleum markets.

The project, launched on Monday, October 26, 2026, is expected to add 50,000 metric tons of petroleum storage capacity, expanding LPRC's ability to store fuel for domestic consumption while creating opportunities for regional petroleum distribution.

"Today, we are not only celebrating the completion of two important national investments. We are also breaking ground for an ambitious $35 million expansion and modernization of LPRC's product storage terminal," Boakai said.

The ceremony also featured the dedication of a newly completed 12,800-metric-ton Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) storage tank and a modern petroleum product testing laboratory, facilities expected to strengthen the company's storage and fuel-quality testing capabilities.

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The President said the expansion represented another important stage in LPRC's transformation, noting that his visits to the facility as President had marked successive developments in the company's operations.

"This is my third time, as you heard, to visit this facility as President of the Republic of Liberia. And each visit represents an important chapter in Liberia Petroleum Refining Company's continuing transformation," Boakai said.

He stressed that Liberia's dependence on imported refined petroleum products exposes the country to international price movements, shipping delays and supply disruptions, making investments in domestic storage infrastructure increasingly important.

"While we cannot control international market conditions, we have a responsibility to strengthen our national infrastructure and improve our ability to respond to those challenges," the President said.

"Our objective is to strengthen Liberia's energy security, improve national economic resilience, and create the conditions for greater investment, productivity, and prosperity."

Boakai noted that petroleum products remain essential to transportation, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, commerce and public services. He said strengthening the country's storage capacity would improve its ability to respond to supply challenges and support the productive sectors that depend on reliable access to fuel.

Under the expansion plan, the terminal will provide additional storage for 25,000 metric tons of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as gasoline; 20,000 metric tons of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), or diesel; and 5,000 metric tons of Jet A-1 aviation fuel.

The expansion is projected to increase LPRC's share of Liberia's total petroleum storage capacity from approximately 25 percent at the beginning of the Boakai administration to about 50 percent upon completion.

However, the President cautioned that the company's expanded role in the petroleum sector must be matched by efficiency, transparency and accountability, particularly as the state-owned institution operates alongside private-sector businesses.

"If we take opportunities away from the private sector, we are giving you the responsibility to make sure that you are equally efficient and accountable to the Liberian people," Boakai said.

He called on LPRC's management and staff to protect the investment through proper maintenance, financial discipline, technical quality, environmental responsibility and strict safety practices.

The President commended LPRC Board Chairman Aaron J. Wheagar, Managing Director Amos B. Tweh, the board and staff for their work, while recognizing LUTEC Engineering as an implementing partner. He urged those responsible for executing the project to maintain professional standards and ensure that the investment delivers its intended benefits.

Meanwhile, LPRC Managing Director Amos B. Tweh said the US$35 million expansion was designed not only to address domestic petroleum storage needs but also to position Liberia to participate in regional fuel distribution.

"The project is futuristic, bold and ambitious," Tweh said, describing the initiative as an opportunity to transform the company's capacity and broaden its role in the petroleum market.

He explained that the expanded terminal would include marine back-loading facilities, allowing petroleum products stored onshore to be transferred onto vessels for distribution to other coastal markets. The facility could provide LPRC with additional commercial opportunities while expanding Liberia's potential role in regional petroleum supply.

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"So, in this place, the anticipation is that it's going to be used as a hub to supply petroleum products in other parts of the region. If other countries can do it, Liberia can do it," Tweh added.

According to the managing director, the expansion will involve more than constructing storage tanks. Plans include reclaiming approximately 15 meters of land into the sea, constructing coastal defense infrastructure, paving the asset wall and the new tank farm, and installing modern systems to support safe petroleum storage and handling.

"We want to make sure, Mr. President, that when the new tank farm is constructed, with all the different features, when people come here, they will know that this is a modern petroleum tank farm," Tweh said.

He said the investment was also expected to create jobs, generate revenue and contribute to the national budget. The company anticipates that the modernized infrastructure will serve Liberia over the long term, provided the facilities are properly maintained and efficiently managed.