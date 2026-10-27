Liberia: UN Calls for Renewed Global Solidarity

The United Nations has called for renewed global commitment to peace, development, human rights and international cooperation as Liberia prepares to assume the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in December.

The call was made Monday, October 26, 2026, during Liberia's commemoration of UN Day at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia, held under the theme, "Liberia on the UN Security Council: From Sustaining Peace at Home to Advancing Peace and Security Globally."

The event brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UN Resident Coordinator Christine N. Umutoni, diplomats, civil society representatives, academics and young people.

Reading a message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Umutoni said the United Nations remains essential to addressing armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, inequality and emerging technological challenges.

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She urged countries to reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and international law, emphasizing dialogue, cooperation and solidarity amid growing global divisions.

"Now more than ever, let us stand firm in our resolve to uphold the United Nations Charter and international law," the message stated.

Umutoni said Liberia's election to the Security Council demonstrated the continued importance of multilateralism and international partnerships. She also highlighted youth participation through the Youth Advisory Panel and Model United Nations initiatives.

President Boakai thanked the United Nations and its international partners for their contributions to ending Liberia's civil conflict and supporting the country's post-war recovery.

Describing the UN's contribution as "immeasurable," Boakai also credited international partners with supporting successive peaceful elections and democratic transfers of power.

He called Liberia's upcoming Security Council presidency a defining moment for the country's diplomacy, noting that its experience of war and reconciliation could inform its contribution to international peace and security.

"For the first time in our history, Liberia secured a majority vote in the General Assembly for a full two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council," Boakai said.

Liberia won 181 of 187 votes in June 2025 and began its 2026-2027 term on January 1, 2026. Its presidency in December will place it at the helm of the Council for that month.

Boakai said Liberia would approach the responsibility with humility while advocating for a United Nations that responds more effectively to developing countries and gives vulnerable nations a meaningful voice.

He cited artificial intelligence, climate change, irregular migration, deepening inequality and young people's frustrations as challenges requiring international cooperation.

Foreign Minister Nyanti, delivering the theme address, described Liberia's election as the culmination of decades of diplomatic engagement and national sacrifice.

She highlighted Liberia's history as one of the 50 founding members of the United Nations in 1945, its opposition to apartheid and the 1969 election of Liberian diplomat Angie Brooks as president of the UN General Assembly.

Nyanti also recalled Liberia's earlier Security Council experience in 1961, when it and Ireland shared a contested seat following a prolonged voting deadlock, each serving for one year.

She linked Liberia's current international role to its recovery from 14 years of civil conflict, during which the United Nations worked alongside the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and other partners to support peace efforts and humanitarian assistance.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Accra, Ghana, in August 2003, the Security Council established the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) through Resolution 1509.

At its peak, UNMIL deployed approximately 15,000 military personnel, more than 1,000 police officers and civilian staff. The mission closed in March 2018, transferring full responsibility for security to Liberian authorities.

For its December presidency, Liberia has identified maritime security as its signature initiative. According to Nyanti, President Boakai is expected to preside over a high-level debate on the issue on December 3, 2026.

Nyanti also outlined the administration's diplomatic priorities, including expanded international relations, the reopening of an embassy that had been closed for 35 years, visa-extension initiatives and representation in regional judicial institutions.

She announced that Liberia would launch what she described as Africa's first gender-responsive feminist foreign policy on November 17, 2026.

Planned activities linked to the commemoration and Liberia's Security Council membership include a diplomatic briefing, a Peace and Reconciliation Museum, a war memorial, a maritime security event, a Model UN Security Council debate for young people and a compendium of Liberia's peace agreements being compiled by Foreign Service Institute students.

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A billboard recognizing the administration's foreign policy achievements was also unveiled at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nyanti described Boakai as Liberia's "foreign policy legacy president," while the president credited the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of State and Liberia's diplomatic missions for their collective efforts.

Both Boakai and Umutoni stressed the importance of educating young Liberians about the country's diplomatic history and its transition from conflict to peace.

A parallel UN Day celebration was held at the One UN Hub in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

As Liberia prepares to lead the Security Council in December, the commemoration underscored the country's transition from a recipient of international peacekeeping support to a participant in global security decision-making.

Its presidency will provide an opportunity to draw on lessons from its own recovery while contributing to international efforts to advance peace, security and human rights.