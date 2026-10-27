Liberia: Boakai Jr. Foundation Targets 1 Million Baby Blankets

MONROVIA — A campaign targeting one million blankets for newborn babies and plans to open free computer labs at public schools are among the first initiatives announced by Spark Foundation Liberia, launched by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's son, Joseph Boakai Jr.

The foundation formally launched on Monday, October 26, at the Royal Grand Hotel in Sinkor, bringing together government officials, health workers, humanitarian organizations and business partners. Its work will focus on youth empowerment, healthcare and education, in collaboration with the Angel Foundation and other partners.

Boakai Jr., the foundation's chief executive officer, said distributions of newborn care packages had already begun. The packages include blankets, diapers, baby clothes, wipes, towels, soap and sanitary supplies for mothers.

The launch announcement did not specify a deadline for reaching the one-million-blanket target or provide a breakdown of how the campaign would be funded and distributed.

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Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto welcomed the initiative, saying basic supplies that some families take for granted can be difficult for others to afford when preparing for a baby.

"When families think about welcoming a new baby, we only think about the joy it brings. But with some family, that joy brings worry. A mother may be asking herself, do I have what my baby needs? How will I afford the basic needs?" she said.

Kpoto urged the organizations to extend their distributions beyond major hospitals and reach mothers in communities where the need may be greatest. She specifically encouraged outreach beyond JFK, Redemption Hospital and Rennie Jackson Hospital.

Alongside the newborn support campaign, Spark Foundation plans to introduce computer literacy programs in public schools, beginning with Boatswain and Duazon public high schools in Montserrado and Margibi counties.

Boakai Jr. said the first two computer labs are expected to open in March 2027, with free internet and opportunities for residents of surrounding communities to use the facilities after school.

"I would like to put out there that our first two free computer labs for public schools will be up and running in March of 2027. The actual facilities are already renovated, the computers are already available, we have furniture, we're providing free internet," he said.

He said the program would emphasize practical ways young people can use technology to improve their lives, extending instruction beyond basic computer operation.

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Boakai Jr. identified Blue Crest University as a partner in the education initiative, saying the institution had embraced the foundation's plans to expand access to technology and learning opportunities.

"I started SPARK because I believe our young people deserve that opportunity. I want to help bridge the gap between their potential and the tools they need to realize it. That's why education, technology, youth development and healthcare are at the heart of what we hope to accomplish. I am particularly pleased to acknowledge our partners from Blue Crest University," he said.

Angel Foundation founder and chief executive officer Dr. Olivia Tchanque welcomed the collaboration, saying her organization supports newborn babies and health interventions across Africa.

She pledged to work with Spark Foundation to help address healthcare needs in Liberia.

First Lady Kartumu Yatta Boakai, mother of the Spark Foundation founder, also commended the partnership, saying every child deserves warmth, dignity and a promising start in life.

She thanked the organizations, health workers, volunteers and partners for turning their concern for mothers and babies into practical assistance. However, she urged the organizers to ensure the launch leads to sustained service and meaningful improvements in people's lives.

"Let Spark continue to educate, empower, heal, and transform. Always remember this, service that expects repayment is a transaction. But service that expects nothing is compassion," she said.