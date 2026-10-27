Liberia: LEC Admits Illegal Bond Filing Before Supreme Court

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) on Monday admitted before the Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia that the appeal bond it filed to stay enforcement of a US$415,327.89 judgment did not meet legal requirements, raising the prospect that its appeal could be dismissed.

The admission came during an appellate hearing in which LEC is challenging a judgment entered against it by the Debt Court for Montserrado County in favor of ELTEL Network Liberia, a Swedish engineering firm that has supplied low-voltage electrical materials to the state-owned utility since 2016.

The concession followed a motion to dismiss filed by ELTEL's lawyers, the Liberia Law Group Inc., challenging the validity of the bond LEC submitted to perfect its appeal.

According to court records, ELTEL Network, through its Attorney-in-Fact, Hans Armstrong, filed an action of debt against LEC over the corporation's failure to pay for materials delivered.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Debt Court ruled against LEC, with Judge James E. Jones entering judgment in the amount of US$415,327.89 in favor of ELTEL. The court also authorized sheriffs to enforce the judgment, including an order that provided for the closure of LEC's headquarters.

To suspend enforcement and pursue an appeal before the Supreme Court, LEC was required to file an appeal bond meeting the applicable legal requirements, including sufficient surety.

On February 12, 2026, LEC's then-external counsel, Sannoh & Partners Law Firm, represented by Counsellors Ndubuisi Nwabudike and Benedict Sannoh, filed an appeal bond underwritten by Sky International Insurance Company as corporate surety. Judge Jones approved the bond on the same date.

Sannoh & Partners has since been replaced by Mesurado Law Partners Inc., whose lawyers represented LEC during Monday's hearing.

What began as a review of the appeal's procedural requirements took a significant turn when members of the Supreme Court bench questioned LEC's lawyers about the validity of the Sky International Insurance Company bond.

In response, LEC's counsel conceded that the bond did not satisfy the applicable legal requirements, an admission that could undermine the corporation's effort to sustain its appeal.

The concession came after ELTEL's lawyers challenged the bond on the grounds that the insurance company serving as surety was not in good standing.

Cllr. Amara Sheriff, representing ELTEL, argued that the bond was legally defective because Sky International Insurance Company was not among the insurance institutions listed as being in good standing by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

Sheriff told the Court that, on January 26, 2026, the CBL published a public notice listing licensed insurance institutions in good standing in Liberia. According to his argument, Sky International Insurance Corporation was absent from that list.

He further cited a February 4, 2026 memorandum issued by Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., directing the Clerk of the Supreme Court to notify circuit and specialized court judges and magistrates to take judicial notice of only those licensed institutions recognized as being in good standing.

Sheriff argued that, despite the directive, LEC's former counsel filed the appeal bond on February 12 using Sky International as surety. He maintained that the insurer had not satisfied the liquidity and acid-test requirements necessary to qualify as an institution in good standing, according to the CBL listing.

The allegations concerning the insurer's regulatory status formed part of ELTEL's argument for dismissal and have not, in the information provided, been presented as a separate finding of misconduct by the Supreme Court.

Under Liberian civil procedure, an appeal must satisfy the applicable statutory requirements, including the filing and approval of an appeal bond with sufficient surety where required.

A failure to comply with mandatory requirements for perfecting an appeal can provide grounds for dismissal. Whether the defect in LEC's bond requires that outcome is a matter for the Supreme Court to determine.

If the Court grants ELTEL's motion to dismiss, LEC could lose its opportunity to pursue the appeal, leaving the Debt Court's US$415,327.89 judgment subject to enforcement in accordance with the law.

The dispute therefore extends beyond the amount owed to ELTEL. It also raises questions about the verification of sureties and the legal review undertaken before a state-owned corporation files documents in court.

Although the immediate dispute concerns LEC's appeal, the proceedings raise questions about the responsibilities of the state-owned utility, the insurance company that underwrote the bond, and the law firm that filed it.

For LEC, the admission could expose the corporation to dismissal of its appeal and enforcement of the underlying judgment if the Supreme Court rules against it. The case may also prompt questions about how the utility selected its surety, verified the insurer's regulatory standing, and authorized the use of public funds for legal representation and the appeal bond.

As a state-owned enterprise, LEC operates within a framework of public accountability. The circumstances surrounding the bond could therefore prompt scrutiny of internal controls, procurement procedures and the responsibilities of officials involved in the appeal.

For Sky International Insurance Company, the central issue is whether it met the applicable regulatory requirements to serve as surety when the bond was issued. If the company was not in good standing at the relevant time, regulators could face questions about its status and the validity of other bonds it may have underwritten.

The proceedings also raise questions about the due diligence undertaken by Sannoh & Partners before filing the bond on LEC's behalf. Lawyers who submit court documents are expected to comply with applicable procedural and professional requirements, although the circumstances of this case do not, by themselves, establish professional misconduct.

As of press time, no formal fraud charge against any of the three parties had been identified in the information available. LEC's reported admission concerned the bond's legality and should not be treated as an admission of criminal intent.

The dispute comes as LEC remains central to Liberia's electricity supply, national grid operations and development-partner-supported infrastructure initiatives under the Boakai administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The potential loss of an appeal over a judgment exceeding US$415,000 raises questions about how the corporation manages litigation risks and safeguards public resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among the issues likely to attract scrutiny are who authorized the engagement of external counsel and the procurement of the Sky International bond; whether LEC's management will review the circumstances that led to the filing; and whether any recovery or accountability measures would be appropriate if negligence or other wrongdoing is established.

The case also highlights the importance of verifying an insurer's regulatory standing before relying on it to underwrite a court bond.

Any determination of personal liability, professional misconduct or regulatory violations, however, would require evidence and the appropriate legal or administrative process.

The Supreme Court reserved its ruling on ELTEL's motion to dismiss, leaving the fate of LEC's appeal pending a formal decision.

If the Court grants the motion on the grounds advanced by ELTEL, the appeal could be dismissed for failure to satisfy the legal requirements for perfection, allowing the matter to return to the trial court for enforcement proceedings in accordance with the Court's ruling and applicable law.

For ELTEL Network, such a decision would strengthen its path toward recovery of the US$415,327.89 judgment.

For LEC, the consequences could extend beyond payment of the debt to an examination of how the appeal bond was selected, reviewed and approved for filing.

The Supreme Court's decision will determine whether the bond defect is fatal to the appeal. Until that ruling is issued, the ultimate legal consequences for LEC and the other parties remain unresolved.