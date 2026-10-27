Liberia: Frontpage Africa Editor Urges Collective Investment in Liberian Students

Gerald C. Koinyeneh, Editor and Head of Newsroom at FrontPage Africa, has called on parents, teachers, school administrators, and community members to strengthen their support for Liberian students, stressing that young people need sustained guidance and investment to overcome poverty and build a better future.

Koinyeneh made the call while delivering the keynote address at the graduation and closing convocation of Palmfield Community Christian School for the 2025/2026 academic year in the Lee Hill Community, Lower Johnsonville Township, Montserrado County.

Speaking under the theme, "Education--The Most Reliable Tool to Fight Poverty, Ignorance, and Disease," he emphasized that preparing young people for success requires a collective commitment that extends beyond graduation ceremonies.

He acknowledged the sacrifices parents and guardians make to keep their children in school, including paying tuition, purchasing books and uniforms, providing transportation, and meeting other educational expenses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Some of you have struggled to pay school fees, purchase books and uniforms, provide transportation, and meet other family needs. Today, you have every reason to be proud," Koinyeneh told parents and guardians.

However, he cautioned that the responsibility of parents does not end when their children receive their certificates, urging them to continue guiding their children's decisions, listening to their concerns, and helping them identify opportunities for further education and skills development.

Koinyeneh encouraged parents to explore scholarship opportunities, financial assistance, vocational training, and apprenticeship programs for their children, particularly when the cost of university education presents a barrier.

He acknowledged that financial hardship, family responsibilities, peer pressure, and limited support can prevent young people from pursuing their ambitions. Nevertheless, he urged graduates not to allow those challenges to determine their future.

He stressed that families must remain actively involved in helping young people identify realistic pathways toward their educational and professional goals.

Addressing teachers and school administrators, Koinyeneh commended their contributions to educating young people and preparing them for the responsibilities of adulthood.

He noted that teaching goes beyond delivering classroom lessons, explaining that educators also play a critical role in shaping students' character, developing their critical-thinking abilities, and preparing them to become responsible citizens.

He encouraged school authorities and teachers to maintain high educational standards while promoting discipline, responsible behavior, and a learning environment that enables students to reach their full potential.

Koinyeneh also called for stronger cooperation among schools, parents, guardians, and community members, arguing that students are more likely to succeed when the institutions and people responsible for their development work together.

"When we invest in our children, we invest in the future of Liberia," he said.

He described education as a critical tool in addressing poverty, ignorance, and disease, noting that knowledge and practical skills can improve livelihoods, expand opportunities, and strengthen national development.

According to Koinyeneh, education also helps people make informed decisions, distinguish facts from misinformation, and understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

He further highlighted the importance of education in public health, saying that knowledge about hygiene, sanitation, nutrition, and disease prevention can help individuals and communities make healthier choices.

His message placed responsibility for improving educational outcomes not only on government and school authorities but also on families and communities that influence children's development.

Turning to the graduating students, Koinyeneh urged them to view their certificates not as the conclusion of their education but as the beginning of another stage of learning and personal development.

He encouraged them to pursue university education, technical and vocational training, apprenticeships, and other legitimate opportunities to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to build productive careers.

He stressed that Liberia needs both university graduates and technically skilled professionals, including electricians, plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, and masons, whose services are essential to economic activity and community development.

"There is dignity in every honest profession, and every occupation that contributes positively to society deserves respect," he emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Koinyeneh urged graduates who may not immediately afford university education to remain determined and explore alternative pathways to acquiring professional qualifications and practical skills.

He also advised them to remain disciplined, resist negative peer pressure, and develop effective communication and decision-making skills as they prepare to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Beyond personal advancement, he challenged the students to use their education to support their families, serve their communities, and contribute meaningfully to Liberia's development.

He emphasized that educational achievement carries a broader responsibility to society, particularly in a country where many young people continue to face financial and other barriers to further learning.

Concluding his address, Koinyeneh congratulated Palmfield Community Christian School's graduating class of 2025/2026 and urged parents, educators, and community members to maintain their commitment to helping young people succeed.

He encouraged the graduates to pursue their ambitions with determination and integrity while embracing lifelong learning as a means of expanding their opportunities and contributing to the future of Liberia.