Ghana: GPL - Medeama Reclaim Top Spot, Port City Shock Karela, Vision Thrash Dreams FC

Medeama SC returned to the top of the Premier League standings after edging Aduana FC 1-0 at the TnA Stadium on Sunday, while Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw by FC AshantiGold 04 in an entertaining Ashanti derby.

Nana Kofi Babil scored the decisive goal in the 81st minute to hand Medeama all three points and help the defending champions bounce back from their first defeat of the season against FC Samartex.

The Mauve and Yellow are now level on points with Hearts of Oak but lead on superior goal difference.

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Asante Kotoko were frustrated to a 1-1 draw by AshantiGold in the Ashanti derby on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium.

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FC AshantiGold took the lead through a deflected long-range strike by Boateng in the 41st minute before Patrick Asiedu levelled for Kotoko with a stunning free-kick in the 63rd minute.

Neither side could find a winner, leaving the Porcupine Warriors still searching for their first away victory of the campaign.

Port City FC produced one of the weekend's standout results, beating Karela United 2-1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Owusu Ansah opened the scoring in the 77th minute before Iddi Mahfuz equalised for Karela three minutes from time. Ansah struck again in the 89th minute to complete his brace and secure Port City's second away win of the season.

The result lifted the newly promoted side to third place, while Karela suffered consecutive defeats.

Bibiani GoldStars also claimed a dramatic victory, defeating Heart of Lions 2-1 at Dun's Park. Kwame Opoku gave the hosts the lead after missing an earlier penalty, but Stephen Afoakwa equalised late for Lions. Godfred John Arthur then struck in the final minute to snatch all three points for GoldStars.

Bechem United returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over Debibi United at Nana Gyeabour Park. Isaiah Nyarko opened the scoring before Kelvin Appiah netted twice in the second half to seal the win.

The result moved Bechem into sixth place, while Debibi slipped into the bottom three.

Dreams FC's struggles continued as they suffered a heavy 3-1 home defeat to Vision FC at the Tuba Astro Turf. Sherif Mohammed Iddrisu scored twice, with Setsifia Aqetey adding another to give Vision a commanding first-half lead.

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An own goal by Ibrahim Larbi offered Dreams a consolation, but the defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table. Vision, meanwhile, ended their six-match winless run and climbed out of the relegation zone.

Berekum Chelsea and FC Samartex played out a goalless draw at the Golden City Park, while Swedru All Blacks continued their impressive form with a 2-1 away victory over Young Apostles at the Wenchi Stadium.

Chelsea's Jonah Attuquaye breaks away from Samartex duo of Edem Asamoah and James Sewornu.

William Dankwah opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Godfred Yartey doubled the visitors' advantage in the 82nd minute. Mumuni Iliasu pulled one back late for Young Apostles, but All Blacks held on to record a third consecutive victory and move to fifth place with 14 points.