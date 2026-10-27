Liberia: Stranded Dolphin Killed At Mamba Point

MONROVIA — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has expressed regret over the killing of a stranded dolphin at Miami Beach in Mamba Point, Monrovia, calling on coastal communities to protect endangered and other protected marine species.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 25, when the dolphin reportedly became stranded along the beach and died before NaFAA's technical rescue team arrived.

According to NaFAA Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., the Authority dispatched a rescue team after receiving reports of the stranded marine mammal through social media.

However, he disclosed that upon arrival, the team discovered that community members had killed the dolphin and distributed its meat.

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Saygbe acknowledged initial efforts by some residents to return the distressed animal to the sea but expressed disappointment over its eventual killing.

He stressed the need for greater public awareness and responsible handling of stranded marine wildlife.

NaFAA emphasized that dolphins, sea turtles and other protected marine species play important roles in maintaining Liberia's marine ecosystem and should not be harmed.

The Authority urged coastal residents to immediately report stranded or distressed marine animals rather than attempting to capture, kill or otherwise harm them.

To prevent similar incidents, NaFAA announced plans to intensify training for community-level first responders to equip residents with the knowledge and skills needed to assist stranded marine animals while awaiting professional rescue teams.

The Authority also encouraged the public to report marine wildlife emergencies through its call center on 6232, operating Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NaFAA called for stronger cooperation between coastal communities and relevant authorities to protect Liberia's marine biodiversity and preserve marine resources for future generations.