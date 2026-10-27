Liberia: West African Naval Chiefs Meet On Maritime Security

ABIDJAN — Senior naval and coast guard officials from Maritime Zone F member states have concluded a two-day meeting in Abidjan aimed at strengthening regional maritime security cooperation and addressing emerging threats, including drug trafficking and marine pollution.

The meeting, held October 21-22 at Hotel des Armées, marked the first gathering of Chiefs of Naval Staff and the Chief of Coast Guard under Maritime Zone F.

It provided a platform for senior maritime security officials to review the activities of the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC), assess joint operations and establish operational priorities for 2027.

Discussions focused on Operations ANOUANZE V and VI, the secondment of international personnel to the MMCC, high-frequency communication support and logistical requirements for coordinated maritime operations.

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Participants also examined training programs targeting drug trafficking, marine pollution and other threats affecting maritime safety and security in the region.

The meeting emphasized the need for sustained collaboration, improved information sharing and coordinated responses among naval forces, coast guards and other maritime security institutions.

Representatives of international partners and maritime security agencies joined the discussions, highlighting the importance of regional partnerships in protecting territorial waters and maritime trade routes.

The Government of Côte d'Ivoire was represented by Mr. Abroulaye Fofana, whose participation reflected the host country's support for regional maritime security initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a reception and exchange of gifts among participating delegations.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by Maritime Zone F member states to strengthen joint maritime operations, improve operational coordination and address common security challenges.