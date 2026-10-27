Liberia: LDEA Officer Arrested in Grand Gedeh Over Alleged Drug Possession

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), through its Grand Gedeh County Detachment, has arrested Kolubah Coleman, 44, an officer assigned to the Agency's Maryland County Detachment, for alleged illegal possession of narcotic substances.

Coleman was arrested aboard a maroon pickup truck bearing license plate A53809 during an intelligence-led vehicle search. The search reportedly uncovered 26 boxes of Tramadol valued at LRD 520,000 (approximately US$2,786.64) and 8.23 kilograms of suspected Kush valued at LRD 31,274 (approximately US$164.60).

Following preliminary investigation, Coleman was reportedly charged with illegal possession of narcotics and forwarded to court for prosecution.

The LDEA reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on illicit drugs and drug-related offenses, regardless of rank, position, or affiliation. The Agency emphasizes that no one is above the law, including its own personnel, and that every individual suspected of violating Liberia's drug laws will be subject to the appropriate legal process.

The Agency remains firmly committed to impartial enforcement, institutional accountability, and the fight against illicit drugs throughout Liberia.

The LDEA calls on the public to remain vigilant, and report suspected drug-related activities.