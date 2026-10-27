Liberia: LNBA President Speaks On Justice, Accountability for Children At Int'l Law Week 2026 in New York

The National President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), Prof. Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, will participate as an invited speaker at a high-level international law event on "Advancing Accountability for International Crimes Against Children," scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in New York, United States of America, during International Law Week 2026.

Hosted by the African Union, the event will bring together representatives of governments, international organizations, legal practitioners, and child rights advocates to examine opportunities to strengthen justice and accountability for children affected by armed conflict and international crimes.

Discussions will focus on national, regional, and international legal frameworks, emerging approaches to child-sensitive accountability, and the importance of ensuring that children who suffer violations during armed conflicts have meaningful access to justice.

The event will also highlight the African Union's leadership in protecting children affected by armed conflict, including the role of the newly appointed AU Special Envoy on Children and Armed Conflict, and examine how ongoing negotiations toward a future Crimes Against Humanity Convention could strengthen legal protections and accountability mechanisms for children.

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Cllr. Lawson's presentation will offer the LNBA's perspectives on international legal standards, Liberia's national legal frameworks, and the importance of advancing child-sensitive and survivor-centered accountability. She will also address the potential contribution of the proposed Crimes Against Humanity Convention to a more responsive international justice system.

Drawing on Liberia's experience during its fourteen-year civil conflict, during which children suffered grave violations, including forced recruitment and exploitation by armed groups, the LNBA President will underscore the importance of strengthening national accountability mechanisms and ensuring that perpetrators of serious international crimes are brought to justice.

Her presentation will further highlight the LNBA's longstanding advocacy for the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia as an essential step toward addressing impunity, promoting accountability, and ensuring justice for victims, including children affected by the country's civil conflicts.

Speaking ahead of the event, Cllr. Lawson emphasized the importance of Liberia's participation in international discussions on justice and accountability.

"Liberia's history reminds us that children are among the most vulnerable victims of armed conflict. Their suffering must never be overlooked, and justice must extend beyond recognition of their experiences to meaningful accountability, protection, rehabilitation, and reintegration," she stated.

The LNBA President further emphasized that effective protection of children requires strong national legislation, functioning judicial institutions, international cooperation, and sustained political commitment.

"Our participation provides an important opportunity to share Liberia's experiences, contribute to the development of international legal standards, and reinforce the urgent need for accountability mechanisms that recognize and address the distinct harms suffered by children during armed conflicts," Cllr. Lawson added.

She reaffirmed the LNBA's commitment to advocating for the establishment of Liberia's War and Economic Crimes Court, strengthening the rule of law, and promoting legal reforms consistent with Liberia's international human rights obligations.

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Cllr. Lawson also expressed appreciation to the organizers for extending the invitation to the LNBA and providing an opportunity for Liberia's legal community to contribute to this important international dialogue.

The LNBA considers its participation in International Law Week 2026 an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with international and regional partners, exchange experiences on transitional justice, and advance efforts to ensure that children affected by armed conflict and international crimes are not denied justice.

The Association remains committed to promoting accountability, protecting human rights, strengthening the administration of justice, and ensuring that the rule of law serves all persons, particularly the most vulnerable.