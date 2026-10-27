Ghana: Two Arrested in Connection With Murder of 11-Year-Old Girl At Buduburam

The Central East Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl, Blessing Innocent, at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region.

The suspects, Kingsley Ozor, 40, an autobody sprayer, and his 19-year-old apprentice, Jeffery Otaigbe, were arrested following investigations into the disappearance and subsequent discovery of the girl's body.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Central East Regional Police Command, DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo, said the incident occurred on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with the arrests made on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

It added that the investigation began after the girl's mother reported her missing to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Gomoa Buduburam District Police on Monday, October 19, at about 12:40 p.m.

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According to the statement, preliminary investigations established that the deceased had visited the two suspects, who were her neighbours, at about 8:30 a.m. on the day she went missing, and that was the last place she was seen.

It said further investigations revealed that Otaigbe allegedly lured the girl into an uncompleted building near an estate community, where he sexually abused her before realising that she had become lifeless.

Following his confession, the suspect reportedly led the police to a location where the body had been concealed beneath some shrubs.

The police retrieved the body and conveyed it to the morgue of St Gregory Catholic Hospital, while arrangements were being made for an autopsy at the Police Hospital.

Both suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue.