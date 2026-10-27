Ghana: Deputy Energy, Green Transition Minister to Advance Ghana's Renewable Energy Agenda in India

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, will attend the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, scheduled to take place from November 2 to 5, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India.

The summit is expected to attract participants from more than 130 countries, bringing together policymakers, investors and industry innovators to explore opportunities in clean energy investment, technology partnerships and international cooperation.

Hosted by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the event will run alongside the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH).

The three events will provide a common platform for countries to discuss renewable energy development, strengthen international cooperation and explore emerging clean energy technologies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

For Ghana, the summit presents an opportunity to engage governments, investors and technology providers on practical ways to accelerate the country's transition to clean energy.

Key discussions are expected to focus on financing renewable energy projects, building resilient supply chains, developing green hydrogen and adopting scalable models for clean energy deployment.

For developing countries, particular attention will be given to expanding access to affordable energy, facilitating technology transfer and exploring innovative financing mechanisms to support renewable energy projects.

The ISA Assembly will complement these discussions by bringing together member countries to consider ways to expand solar energy deployment, attract investment and develop local expertise to support the sector's growth.

Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah

India's renewable energy progress is expected to feature prominently at the summit. The country's non-fossil fuel energy capacity exceeded 304 gigawatts (GW) in August 2026, including 168 GW of solar power.

India is targeting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Achieving that goal will require substantial investment in renewable energy generation, transmission infrastructure, energy storage, manufacturing and green hydrogen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The scale of India's ambitions is expected to create opportunities for international investors and technology providers to collaborate with the country in advancing clean energy development.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had said the country was the first G20 member to achieve the target it set under the Paris Agreement.

The Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and President of the ISA Assembly, Mr Pralhad Joshi, said India's clean energy journey demonstrated what could be achieved when ambition was supported by investment, innovation and sustained action.

He said the global energy transition was a shared responsibility and called on governments, investors and innovators to use the summit to forge partnerships, strengthen supply chains and develop solutions that would make clean energy affordable and accessible to all.

Mr Joshi expressed the hope that the summit would help translate shared ambitions into lasting progress in the global clean energy transition.

The organisers expect the summit to attract more than 75,000 participants, feature over 400 exhibitors and 500 speakers, and host 90 curated sessions.