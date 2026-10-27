Gambia Adopts Ghana's Digital Identity Technology

27 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Gambia has adopted Ghana's digital identity technology after being impressed by the country's ability to link identity systems and consolidate data, the Special Adviser to the Gambian President on ICT and Digital Economy, Ousman Bah, has disclosed.

He said Ghana's digital identity infrastructure stood out among systems he had studied in other countries, prompting The Gambia to partner with Margins ID Group to deploy similar technology.

Mr Bah said his interest in Ghana's digitalisation drive began when he visited the country in December 2022 and observed the work of Margins ID Group.

"When I came to Ghana in December 2022, I met Margins and looked at what Margins was doing compared with what Western countries were doing in terms of digitalisation," he said. Read More

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