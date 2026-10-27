Nigeria: Stl Capital, Cope Expand Free Breast Cancer Screening

STL Capital Group and the Care Organisation Public Enlightenment (COPE) have renewed efforts to promote breast cancer awareness and early detection through an 8km awareness walk and free screening exercise.

The initiative, which marks the fourth consecutive year of partnership between the organisations, featured public enlightenment, distribution of educational materials and advocacy to encourage Nigerians to seek timely medical attention.

Speaking during the exercise, Group Managing Director of STL Capital Group, Funmi Ekundayo, said the organisation had expanded its support following its transition from STL Trustees into a capital market holding company comprising three businesses.

She said the initiative was designed to reach more people through sustained awareness campaigns, stressing that breast cancer education should involve both men and women.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Breast cancer is not gender-sensitive. We have been distributing flyers to both male and female participants, making public announcements and intensifying advocacy to create awareness," Ekundayo said.

She urged members of the public to take advantage of available screening opportunities, noting that early detection could improve treatment outcomes.

"We believe people should take advantage of these opportunities to get screened, as early detection saves lives. We are passionate about supporting COPE and are delighted to continue partnering with them to raise breast cancer awareness," she said.

Ekundayo reaffirmed the group's commitment to supporting public health initiatives through corporate social responsibility, adding that STL Capital would continue working with COPE and other organisations with similar objectives.

Also speaking, Executive Director of STL Capital Group, Akin Oni, called on corporate organisations to increase their contributions to public health campaigns, particularly those promoting early diagnosis and treatment.

He observed that fear and inadequate awareness often discouraged people from seeking medical attention, emphasising the need for education to encourage individuals to understand their health status.

Oni urged businesses to take corporate social responsibility seriously, noting that their contributions could support interventions beyond breast cancer, including polio prevention and other public health programmes.

"My message to other corporate organisations is to take corporate social responsibility seriously. It may not necessarily be in the area of cancer; it could be polio or any other public health issue," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that timely medical assessment was essential to improving treatment options and outcomes.

The Managing Director of COPE thanked STL Capital Group for sustaining its partnership with the organisation, saying the support had helped maintain its free breast cancer screening programme.

She explained that COPE conducts free breast ultrasound screening on the third Saturday of every month, with assistance from corporate organisations and other partners, including STL Capital Group.

According to her, the programme provides women with an opportunity to access screening without financial barriers.

She advised women to seek medical attention if they notice unusual breast changes, including lumps, changes in size or shape, nipple inversion, unusual discharge or skin puckering.

She also cautioned against allowing fear of a possible diagnosis to prevent women from seeking screening, stressing that early medical assessment could improve treatment options.

Through the annual awareness walk, public enlightenment and free screening programme, the partnership seeks to strengthen awareness, encourage early detection and improve access to breast health services.