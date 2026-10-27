Nigeria: Fallen 33kv Power Line Sparks Fire, Destroys Buildings in Kwara

A fallen 33kV electricity line triggered a fire that damaged homes and businesses in Ilorin, destroyed a vehicle and came a day after another fire in the city.

A fallen 33kV electricity transmission line triggered a fire that damaged residential buildings and businesses in Oloje Phase 2, Ilorin, Kwara State, early Tuesday, the state fire service has said.

The fire, which occurred on Lawyer Lambo Street in Ilorin West Local Government Area, destroyed a vehicle and a vulcanising workshop, while several buildings and businesses sustained damage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hassan Adekunle, spokesperson for the Kwara State Fire Service, said the agency received a distress call and arrived at the scene at 2:41 a.m.

The fire affected two buildings containing four-bedroom flats each and a third building comprising a room-and-parlour self-contained apartment.

The occupants of the self-contained apartment were rescued by community members, according to the statement.

Three vehicles were in one of the flats when the fire broke out. One was completely burnt, while firefighters saved the other two.

The second four-bedroom flat sustained damage, particularly in its kitchen, where electrical appliances, including a freezer, were affected. Its solar power system was also damaged.

An adjoining travel and tours office lost its solar power system, four tubular batteries and other electrical appliances. A nearby vulcanising workshop was also destroyed.

Fire follows another incident

The fire service said preliminary findings indicated that a concrete pole supporting a 33kV transmission line collapsed, causing the line to fall onto a vehicle.

"The fallen line also landed on the vehicle that was burnt, and a spark reportedly ignited its tyre before the fire escalated within a short period," the agency said.

The fallen transmission line also posed a risk to firefighters, prompting the agency to contact the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) control room to request the shutdown of the electricity feeder supplying the affected area.

The Chief Fire Officer, Alabi Muhammed, expressed sympathy with residents, property owners and business operators affected by the incident.

He urged residents to avoid erecting structures beneath high-tension electricity lines and advised property developers to observe safety setbacks around electricity infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also urged residents to report fallen poles, damaged electrical infrastructure and exposed transmission lines to the relevant authorities, warning them not to touch fallen wires or objects in contact with them.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after another fire destroyed a building comprising three-bedroom flats in Kangile Village, Ilorin South Local Government Area, on Monday.

The fire service did not state whether the two incidents were connected.