Nigeria: Tornadoes Stun Abia Warriors - Insurance Halt Rivers United's Unbeaten Run

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 10 matches played on Sunday witnessed high drama as Niger Tornadoes produced a commanding away display to stun Abia Warriors 1-0, while Bendel Insurance brought Rivers United's impressive unbeaten run to a screeching halt in Benin City.

A 55th-minute long-range strike by widely travelled and experienced striker Wasiu Jimoh proved decisive, as Niger Tornadoes held onto their slim advantage to secure a historic 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

Prior to their first away win of the campaign, Tornadoes had struggled on their travels--suffering narrow 1-0 defeats to Katsina United and Nasarawa United, alongside scoreless stalemates against teams like Ranchers Bees.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Bendel Insurance scored two second-half goals to end Rivers United's unbeaten run. Wuchirwa Freeman and Jonathan James found the net in the 60th and 90th minutes, respectively, to deliver a crucial victory that lifted Insurance to sixth position on the table. Before Sunday's clash, table-toppers Rivers United had gone nine matches without defeat. Despite the loss, the "Pride of Rivers" remain atop the log with 17 points.

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At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Barau FC surrendered a first-half lead to draw 1-1 with Kwara United. Former Plateau United striker Anthony Sunday fired Barau FC ahead in the 40th minute, but Goodluck Ogbolu equalised for the "Afonja Warriors" in the 63rd minute to ensure the points were shared.

Elsewhere, a 69th-minute strike from Benjamin proved decisive as Kun Khalifat inflicted more misery on bottom-of-the-table side Inter Lagos. Nasarawa United continued their strong form by edging Enyimba 1-0 in Lafia, courtesy of John Joshua's 23rd-minute winner. Meanwhile, the South-West derby between Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars (3SC) ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

In a highly tactical encounter where neither side could break the deadlock, visiting Kano Pillars forced Warri Wolves to a goalless draw in Oghara to maintain their steady climb up the table.

In the round's opening fixture on Saturday, Katsina United pulled off a stunning late comeback to draw 2-2 with Plateau United at the Muhamadu Dikko Stadium Katsina.