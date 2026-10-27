Nigeria: MDCN Clears Five Doctors, Refers One, Over Gynescope Death

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has found no prima facie case of professional misconduct against five doctors, in connection with the death of Mrs Lovelyn Akudo John at Gynescope Specialist Hospital, while referring another practitioner to the disciplinary tribunal.

The Panel's communication, dated October 5, 2026, identified the five doctors as Professor Jude Ehiabhi Okohue, Dr Adeyi Taiwo Olugbenga, Dr Chukwuebuka Igbokwe, Dr Olawale Enigbokan and Dr Owoseni Taiwo.

Professor Okohue, proprietor of Gynescope Specialist Hospital, was among those against whom no prima facie case was established.

However, Dr Joseph Aliyu Yahaya, who was involved in the management of the deceased patient, was referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal for further proceedings. The referral does not amount to a conviction or a final finding of professional negligence, as the allegations are yet to be determined by the tribunal. Similarly, the decision not to refer the five other practitioners, does not constitute a judicial determination of every possible question of liability.

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The circumstances surrounding Mrs John's death remain before the Lagos State Coroner's Court, where relevant evidence and outstanding questions are expected to be examined.

The findings have highlighted the need for balanced reporting, that distinguishes preliminary regulatory decisions from final determinations of guilt or liability.

The bereaved family remains entitled to pursue accountability through lawful means, while the rights of the practitioners and the hospital must be respected, as the relevant proceedings continue.