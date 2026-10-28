Nigeria: NFF Charges Flamingos to Maintain Momentum Against Mexico

The Acting General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, has commended Nigeria's U17 girls, Flamingos for their impressive 3-1 victory over two-time winners Korea DPR on Friday, which secured their place in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

During a visit to the team's training session on Monday morning, Ikpeme urged the players to carry the same determination into their knockout match against Mexico on Thursday, October 29. He encouraged the team to take each game as it comes and remain focused on reaching the quarter-finals.

The NFF scribe also promised to be present at the Round of 16 match to support the Flamingos as they continue their World Cup campaign.

Nigeria have scored a total of six goals in their three matches so far at the tournament, with Oluwakemi Adegbuyi and Oluebube Umejiaku accounting for two each. Precious Oscar scored the second goal against Puerto Rico while Rodiat Kanyinsola Yusuf netted from a free-kick against Korea DPR.

Thursday's encounter is a clash of former FIFA U17 Women's World Cup bronze medallists. Nigeria picked up the bronze medals after a dramatic penalty-shootout win over Germany in the third-place match in India four years ago, while Mexico defeated Brazil 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win bronze medals at last year's tournament also staged by Morocco.