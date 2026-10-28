Sudan: Drone Strikes 'Kill 100+' in South Darfur Market As Sudan Power Stations Targeted

27 October 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

More than 100 civilians were reportedly killed in a drone strike on Tangong Market in Nyala, South Darfur, on Tuesday, as attacks also hit electricity infrastructure in Omdurman and other parts of Sudan.

According to reports by the Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council, they said the strike hit the market in the Dumaya neighbourhood, killing more than 100 civilians and injuring many others.

Other sources said members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were also among the dead. Videos shared on social media showed large parts of the market engulfed in flames.

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In Khartoum State, a drone strike targeted the El Markhiyat electricity substation in Omdurman at around 05:00, eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga. They reported hearing explosions, followed by flames and thick smoke rising west of the city.

The strike disrupted electricity supplies across parts of Khartoum, Omdurman and El Gezira State, and knocked out several drinking water stations. The attack was reportedly attributed to the RSF.

The strikes came amid a wider escalation in drone attacks on civilian infrastructure and markets. On Monday, strikes targeted power stations in El Faw and El Hawa in western El Gedaref State, Sennar State and facilities in White Nile and El Gezira states, causing power cuts across large areas.

Wajdi Saleh, a leader of the Declaration of Principles, told Radio Dabanga that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure constituted serious violations of international humanitarian law.

He called on the warring parties to halt the fighting, agree to a humanitarian truce and work towards a permanent ceasefire.

The UN Human Rights Office recorded more than 306 deaths from drone attacks during the first three weeks of October.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

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