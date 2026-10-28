Sudan Warns Against Exploiting Humanitarian Armistice to Impose Political Conditions

Khartoum (Nabaa Sudan) - The Sudanese government on Tuesday warned against exploiting the humanitarian situation to impose political conditions under the pretext of a humanitarian armistice, saying the proposal would give the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia an opportunity to rearm and redeploy.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said some countries and organizations were seeking to exploit the humanitarian crisis to advance political agendas. It stressed that the government remained committed to the Jeddah Declaration as the framework for negotiations and ending the war, and rejected the use of humanitarian assistance to strengthen the RSF's capabilities.

Sudanese diplomatic sources told Al-Sharq on Monday that the United States had proposed a one-month humanitarian armistice. The proposal does not include arrangements for troop withdrawals or clear mechanisms to monitor the ceasefire.