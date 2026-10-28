Nigeria: Oborevwori, Dafinone, Guwor Mourn Okonjo-Iweala's Mother, Prof Kamene, 96

Warri — Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone, and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, have mourned the death of Professor Kamene Okonjo, mother of Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

They described the deceased as an accomplished scholar, revered matriarch, and community builder.

Kamene, who died on Friday at the age of 96, was the wife of the late Professor Chukwuka Okonjo, a former traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, and mother of the kingdom's current monarch, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II.

Oborevwori, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the late professor as a distinguished scholar whose contributions to the academia, women's empowerment, and society would remain indelible.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor said Kamene's remarkable achievements in scholarship and advocacy for women's rights had earned her recognition beyond Nigeria, while her humility, compassion, and commitment to service distinguished her as a woman of exceptional character.

He also acknowledged her invaluable contributions to her family and society, stating that her legacy as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother would continue to inspire generations.

Dafinone also extended his condolences to Okonjo-Iweala and the Okonjo family of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom over the death of their matriarch, Kamene.

Dafinone described Kamene as a woman who lived a remarkable life of purpose and impact, distinguished by her contributions to scholarship, women's empowerment, and service to humanity.

He stated that Kamene's legacy of excellence, compassion, and devotion to family would continue to inspire generations, adding that her passing is a profound loss to her family and society.

The senator particularly sympathised with Okonjo-Iweala, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, and other members of the Okonjo family over the loss.

According to him, although the family would deeply feel Kamene's absence, there is comfort in the knowledge that she lived a fulfilled life and left enduring footprints in society.

Guwor, for his part, described the late nonagenarian as a distinguished matriarch whose life was defined by intellectual accomplishment, service, and an enduring commitment to her family and community.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Nkem Nwaeke, the speaker said Kamene's death was a painful loss not only to the Okonjo family and Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom but also to Delta State and Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that Okonjo was more than the mother of a globally recognised figure, describing her as an accomplished academic, a revered traditional queen, and a community builder whose influence extended beyond her immediate family.

Guwor said the deceased had made lasting contributions as a scholar, served her community with dignity, and raised children whose achievements had brought pride to Delta State, Nigeria and Africa.