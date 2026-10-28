Nigeria: UBA Launches Climate Action to Advance Green Finance, Sustainability

Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched a Group-wide Climate Action Week to deepen climate awareness, promote responsible environmental practices and advance sustainable finance across its African and international operations.

The five-day campaign is with themed, "Banking on Africa's Climate Future" and reflects the Bank's commitment to integrating environmental responsibility into its operations, customer engagement and financing solutions.

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The initiative commenced with the deployment of waste segregation bins across UBA offices and measures to reduce the use of single-use plastics at the Bank's head offices. These activities underscore UBA's commitment to translating sustainability principles into practical actions within its workplace and across its wider ecosystem.

UBA's Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the growing impact of climate change.

"Climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern; it is increasingly shaping everyday life across Africa. We see its effects in rising food costs, increased energy demand and flooding that disrupts homes, businesses and livelihoods.

"At UBA, we believe that building a sustainable future requires collective action, beginning with the choices we make at work, at home and in our communities. Through this Climate Action Week, we are encouraging every member of the UBA Tribe, alongside our customers and other stakeholders, to embrace practical, sustainable habits and inspire others to do the same," Alawuba said.

Alawuba, noted that climate considerations were increasingly important to business resilience, risk management and long-term economic growth.

"Climate change presents significant risks to businesses, communities and economies. These risks can affect business continuity, operating costs and financial performance, making sustainability an increasingly important consideration for both businesses and the financial institutions that support them.

"Through UBA Green Finance, we seek to support eligible businesses investing in cleaner technologies and more sustainable operations. By helping customers explore financing solutions aligned with their needs, we can contribute to a more resilient private sector while unlocking opportunities for sustainable economic growth across Africa," Alawuba further said.