Nigeria: Cricket - Nigeria's Yellowgreens in First-Ever T20i Dramatic Win Over Uganda

T — Nigeria's stocks in the game of cricket has continued to rise following the country's senior men's team, YellowGreens' defeat of Uganda by one run in a last-ball thriller, ending a long wait for a maiden men's T20I victory over their East African rivals.

YellowGreens' Isaac Danladi and Selim Salau were selected for tournament honours.

The YellowGreens, have recorded a historic milestone in Nigerian cricket, securing their first-ever men's Twenty20 International (T20I) victory over Uganda with a dramatic one-run win at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier C in Abuja last Sunday.

In a contest that went down to the final delivery at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium cricket venue, Nigeria successfully defended a target of 149 to defeat one of Africa's established cricketing sides and conclude their qualifying campaign on a memorable note.

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Beyond the victory, the result represented a significant breakthrough in the historical rivalry between the two nations. Uganda had traditionally dominated their men's T20I encounters, winning the overwhelming majority of their previous meetings. Nigeria's narrow triumph therefore marked not only a crucial tournament result but also a landmark achievement for the YellowGreens.

With both teams already assured of qualification for the 2027 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, the encounter offered an opportunity to establish supremacy between two of the competition's strongest sides. Nigeria seized that opportunity in unforgettable fashion.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Nigeria made an aggressive start, with openers Isaac Danladi and Selim Salau immediately putting Uganda's bowling attack under pressure.

The pair combined for an opening partnership of 68 runs from just 7.2 overs, giving the YellowGreens early momentum and laying the foundation for a competitive total.

Danladi was particularly impressive, scoring 47 runs from 28 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes. His attacking innings earned him the Player of the Match award and proved crucial in a contest ultimately decided by the narrowest of margins.

Salau contributed 30 runs from 24 balls, striking four boundaries and a six before falling to Uganda's Joseph Baguma.

Baguma emerged as Uganda's most effective bowler, finishing with figures of four wickets for 21 runs in four overs and preventing Nigeria from building an even larger total.

Ali Rahmon also made a valuable contribution, scoring 35 runs from 23 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

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Despite Uganda's efforts to restrict the scoring in the closing stages, Nigeria were eventually bowled out for 148 in 19.4 overs, setting their opponents a target of 149.

Uganda's chase suffered an early setback as Nigeria's bowlers struck in the opening overs, dismissing Raghav Dhawan and Robinson Obuya to put the visitors under immediate pressure.

Abdullahi Ismail claimed both early wickets, giving Nigeria the breakthrough they needed to defend their total.

Uganda captain Riazat Ali Shah, however, responded with a remarkable counterattack that brought his side back into contention.

Shah scored 60 runs from 35 deliveries, striking five sixes and three fours to keep Uganda firmly in the contest. His aggressive innings shifted the pressure back onto the Nigerian bowlers and raised the possibility of an Ugandan victory.

The victory over Uganda brought their sub-regional campaign to a fitting conclusion: an unbeaten run, qualification secured, individual awards earned and a historic breakthrough against one of their toughest continental rivals.

Nigeria now turn their attention to the 2027 Africa Qualifier, carrying the confidence of a team that has shown it can compete, endure pressure and make history.

The YellowGreens have conquered the sub-regional stage and broken new ground against Uganda. The road to the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup continues.