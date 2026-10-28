Nigeria: Super 4 Race Intensifies At Nat Idowu U16 Football League

The race for a place in the Super 4 of the Nathaniel Idowu Under-16 Football League 2026 has reached a thrilling climax following a dramatic Week 8, setting the stage for a blockbuster final round of fixtures on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

Unbeaten Young 11 FA have already secured their place in the Super 4, but three spots remain up for grabs with five teams still firmly in contention heading into Week 9.

At the New Maracana Sports Complex, Tolu, Ajegunle United SC kept their qualification hopes alive with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over St. Petersburg FA. Goals from Adogha Peter in the 13th minute and Onyeabuchi Okoli in the 50th minute proved decisive as Ajegunle claimed a vital three points.

Atico FA also breathed new life into their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Moore Wins Foundation FA. Haruna Usman, Korede Olabiyi, Ayomide Oyebanji and Opeyemi Ajiboye all found the net in an entertaining seven-goal encounter.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bright Stars SA produced one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, defeating SC Heritage 2-1 away from home. Feranmi Akinwale scored twice in the 20th and 48th minutes to overturn Norbert Theodore's opener and propel Bright Stars back into Super 4 contention.

At the Nathaniel Idowu Football Pitch, Oregie, Divinely Blessed FA recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Seraphic FA, while league leaders Young 11 FA once again demonstrated their resilience by coming from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw against second-placed Fortune FA.

Bamidele Waris and Adebayo Lateef were on target for Fortune FA, but Daniel Hameed and Quadri Azeez responded for Young 11 to preserve their unbeaten record.

With qualification still hanging in the balance, all roads now lead to Tolu and Oregie for a decisive final day where every goal and every point could make the difference.