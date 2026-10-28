Liberia: President Boakai Must Enforce His Own Performance Contracts, Not Just Threaten Dismissals

At the 25th Cabinet Meeting held in Monrovia on October 23, 2026, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai issued another warning to underperforming government officials, declaring that public service is not about prestige but about service. He suggested that officials who cannot deliver should consider serving their country elsewhere and warned that dismissal remains an option.

The President is correct that government employment is a responsibility, not a privilege. However, his latest pronouncement raises a fundamental question: Why is President Boakai still threatening to dismiss underperforming officials when his administration has already established a formal performance management system designed to identify, evaluate, and hold those same officials accountable?

The problem is no longer the absence of a performance management framework. The problem is the apparent failure of the President to consistently enforce the accountability mechanisms his administration has repeatedly celebrated.

THREE YEARS OF PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS, BUT WHERE ARE THE CONSEQUENCES?

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In October 2024, President Boakai launched the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS) through a presidential directive intended to strengthen institutional accountability, improve public service delivery, and ensure that government officials perform their assigned responsibilities.

In June 2025, his administration completed another appraisal cycle and proceeded with the signing of the 2025 Presidential Performance Contracts at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex.

Then, in April 2026, President Boakai personally presided over another performance contract signing ceremony, marking the third institutional cycle of the PMCS initiative.

These were not informal promises. They were official government commitments designed to establish measurable performance standards, monitor implementation, and evaluate the effectiveness of public officials.

Yet, in October 2026, the President is still publicly complaining that some officials are not performing and that others have refused to leave their positions despite being asked to do so.

What happened to the performance contracts? What happened to the evaluations? Where are the consequences for officials who failed to meet their agreed targets?

If the PMCS is functioning as intended, the President should not need to repeatedly threaten dismissals at Cabinet meetings. The system should already provide documented evidence identifying officials who have met their targets, those who have failed, and the administrative actions required.

PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS MUST HAVE CONSEQUENCES

A performance management system without enforcement is nothing more than an expensive administrative ceremony.

Government officials cannot be invited annually to sign performance contracts, pose for photographs, and return to their offices without meaningful consequences when they fail to deliver.

The entire purpose of performance-based management is to replace political favoritism, personal loyalty, and administrative complacency with measurable results.

President Boakai must explain whether his administration has consistently implemented the recommendations arising from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 performance evaluations.

How many ministers, directors, managing directors, and heads of public institutions failed to meet their performance targets? How many received corrective action plans? How many were sanctioned, reassigned, or dismissed specifically because of documented performance failures?

These are legitimate accountability questions that should be answered through publicly available performance reports.

The Liberian people deserve more than presidential warnings. They deserve evidence that the performance management system is producing measurable improvements in public administration.

THE PRESIDENT CANNOT ESCAPE RESPONSIBILITY

President Boakai stated that government is not about prestige but about service. I agree completely.

However, that principle must begin with the President himself.

Under Liberia's constitutional system, the President exercises significant authority over executive appointments and administration. He cannot continuously complain about underperforming officials without accepting responsibility for retaining those who are failing to deliver.

If an official repeatedly fails to meet clearly established performance targets, the President must act within the law rather than continue issuing warnings.

Indeed, his admission that some officials have been asked to leave but remain reluctant raises even more serious questions about executive leadership.

Since when does the enforcement of government performance standards depend entirely on whether an underperforming political appointee voluntarily agrees to leave office?

Where the President possesses lawful removal authority, he should exercise it fairly, transparently, and decisively. Where statutory protections or prescribed procedures apply, those requirements must be respected.

Leadership requires difficult decisions, not endless public expressions of frustration.

STOP BLAMING LIBERIA'S PAST FOR TODAY'S ADMINISTRATIVE FAILURES

During the Cabinet meeting, President Boakai also lamented Liberia's weak institutional foundations, arguing that many things being discussed today should have been accomplished decades ago.

He complained about the absence of playgrounds, parks, and other basic public facilities, describing Liberia as a country that is practically starting over.

There is considerable truth in his observations about Liberia's development failures. Successive administrations, including the Unity Party and Congress for Democratic Change governments, bear responsibility for the country's inadequate infrastructure, weak institutions, and persistent poverty.

However, President Boakai cannot conveniently distance himself from Liberia's political history.

He served as Vice President of Liberia for twelve years, from 2006 to 2018, under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. He was part of an administration that governed during a critical period of Liberia's postwar reconstruction.

Therefore, when he complains that previous leaders failed to establish the foundations for national development, he must acknowledge that his own political record forms part of that history.

The President cannot simultaneously claim credit for the achievements of the Unity Party administration while distancing himself from its failures.

More importantly, Liberians did not elect him in 2023 merely to explain why previous governments failed. They elected him to correct those failures.

ACCOUNTABILITY MUST BEGIN AT THE TOP

The continued emphasis on performance contracts presents President Boakai with an opportunity to demonstrate that his administration is serious about institutional reform.

Instead of another round of threats, the government should publish comprehensive performance evaluation reports, identify ministries and agencies that have failed to achieve agreed targets, disclose corrective measures, and demonstrate how public spending translates into measurable improvements in service delivery.

Liberians should be able to determine whether ministries responsible for education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and employment are achieving the objectives established under their performance contracts.

Performance assessments must also be credible and independent of political considerations. Officials should not be protected because of personal relationships, partisan loyalty, or proximity to the presidency.

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Similarly, officials who perform effectively should receive recognition based on documented achievements rather than political favoritism.

President Boakai's own words provide the appropriate standard: government is not about prestige; it is about service.

But that principle loses its meaning when accountability becomes a recurring speech rather than a consistent administrative practice.

MR. PRESIDENT, ENFORCE YOUR OWN SYSTEM

Liberia does not need another presidential declaration about the importance of performance.

The country needs a President willing to enforce the performance standards his administration has already established.

Since October 2024, the Boakai administration has had a formal mechanism for evaluating public officials. By October 2026, the public should reasonably expect evidence of its effectiveness, including documented results and consequences for persistent underperformance.

If officials are failing, identify the failures through credible evaluations. If corrective measures are necessary, implement them. If dismissal is legally justified, take the appropriate action.

President Boakai must understand that threatening to fire underperforming officials is not the same as holding them accountable.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of his administration will not be measured by how many performance contracts his officials sign or how frequently he threatens dismissal.

It will be measured by whether public institutions deliver results, whether government resources are managed responsibly, and whether ordinary Liberians experience meaningful improvements in their lives.

Mr. President, the performance contracts have been signed. The speeches have been delivered. The warnings have been issued. What Liberia needs now is enforcement.

Accountability must not remain a presidential talking point. It must become a governing principle.