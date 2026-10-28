Nigeria: Zamfara Moves Against Ebola Virus Threat, Steps Up Surveillance, Screens Travellers At Gusau Airport

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Maradun said the government initiated the response measure following the arrival of a passenger, an indigene of Zamfara, from Saudi Arabia via EgyptAir, who presented with high temperature.

Zamfara Government has stepped up surveillance against Ebola threat by conducting mass screening at the Gusau International Airport and across motor parks. This was done to prevent possible spread of the virus in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nafisa Maradun, disclosed this while flagging-off the response team at the Gusau International Airport on Friday.

She said the state government initiated the response measure following the arrival of a passenger, an indigene of Zamfara, from Saudi Arabia via EgyptAir, who presented with high temperature.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Maradun said the measures were aimed at preventing an outbreak of the virus in the state.

She said the government had also intensified screening of passengers and commuters arriving at Gusau motor parks and other entry points, noting that raising public awareness remained key to curbing possible spread of the virus.

The move, according to the commissioner, follows the reported index case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had disclosed that the index patient diagnosed with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in Nigeria is a Ugandan-born woman who arrived in the FCT with her husband on 3 October.

Flagging off the response at the airport, Maradun said: "It becomes necessary as the surveillance team identified a passenger arriving from Saudi Arabia via EgyptAir with high temperature."

She said officials had been deployed to the airport to screen passengers arriving in Zamfara by air to ensure no one imports the Ebola virus into the state.

Also, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara Chapter, said it was collaborating with major stakeholders to intensify surveillance and preventive measures against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the state.

The State NMA Chairman, Dr Muhammad Murtala, stated this at a press briefing in Gusau on Friday, marking the 2026 Physicians' Week.

The theme for this year's Physicians' Week is "Securing the Future of Medicine in Nigeria."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Ebola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Murtala, who is the Incident Manager, Polio Emergency Operations Centre in the state, said the NMA, in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health and partners, had developed an incident action plan to create public awareness on Ebola.

According to Dr Murtala said the Ministry of Health had already met with critical medical stakeholders and public health experts to ensure active surveillance against the disease.

"Therefore, we are fully engaged and prepared to manage the situation in case of any Ebola case, to ensure it is carefully managed and to prevent further spread," he said.