Nigeria Records 43,000 Snakebites, 2,500 Deaths Yearly

Experts have urged residents to avoid handling snakes and seek prompt medical attention for snakebites, as Nigeria records an estimated 43,000 cases annually.

The ⁠⁠⁠cases reportedly result in between 1,099 and 2,500 deaths yearly.

The experts gave the advice at a national training workshop on snakebite handling, treatment and management at the Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A medical expert, Abubakar Ballah, described snakebite as a neglected tropical disease, identifying the carpet viper as responsible for about 66 per cent of snakebite deaths in Nigeria.

Ballah cited the World Health Organisation estimates of 5.4 million snakebites globally each year, resulting in 81,000 to 138,000 deaths and about 400,000 cases of permanent disability.

He identified Gombe, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue and Taraba as major snakebite-endemic states, particularly within the Niger-Benue trough and Sudan Savanna.

According to him, farmers, herders, children and hunters are among the most vulnerable, with cases often peaking during farming, rainy and harvest seasons.

Ballah identified the carpet viper, puff adder and black-necked spitting cobra as Nigeria's three medically important snakes.

He said their venom could cause severe bleeding, tissue destruction, kidney injury, neurological complications and respiratory paralysis.

He warned that delayed hospital presentation and harmful first aid could worsen patients' conditions.

He said such practices include applying tight tourniquets, cutting bite wounds, using animal dung and resorting to traditional remedies.

Citing clinical cases, Ballah said some patients died following delayed treatment and harmful first aid, while others recovered after early hospital presentation and appropriate care.

He identified the high cost of antivenom, poor healthcare access, bad roads and inadequate blood bank services as factors contributing to snakebite deaths.

According to him, antivenom costs between ₦170,000 and ₦250,000 per vial.

Ballah stressed that trained healthcare personnel should administer antivenom when clinically indicated and monitor patients for allergic reactions and other complications.

He called for quality antivenom supplies, proper storage, improved referral systems and community education to reduce snakebite-related deaths.

In a separate presentation titled "Dangerous Snakes of Lagos State, Nigeria," wildlife conservation expert, Dr Mark Ofua, advised residents against attempting to catch, kill or handle snakes.

Ofua said snake encounters could occur in mangroves, swamps, farms, gardens, building sites, drains, compounds and stores.

He urged residents to exercise caution in such environments and leave snake handling to trained personnel equipped with appropriate tools.

He identified the puff adder, black-necked spitting cobra, forest cobra, green mamba and Gaboon viper among species requiring particular attention in Lagos.

Ofua also discussed the boomslang and carpet viper, noting that the presence of some species, particularly the carpet viper, required confirmation through local records.

He cautioned residents against identifying dangerous snakes solely by their head shape, pupils, colour or size.

He noted that some venomous species could be difficult to recognise and that protective equipment did not eliminate the risk of bites.

Ofua advised suspected snakebite victims to remain calm and still, immobilise the affected limb, remove tight items and seek immediate medical attention.

He warned against cutting or sucking bite wounds, applying tourniquets, using traditional remedies or attempting to chase and kill the snake.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For venom spat into the eyes, he recommended immediate and prolonged irrigation with water.

Both experts emphasised public awareness, prompt hospital treatment and safer interactions with wildlife as essential measures to reduce snakebite injuries and deaths.

Earlier, the Director-General of NCF, Dr Joseph Onoja, said snakes played important roles in biodiversity and ecosystem balance.

Onoja said snakes help control rodent populations, warning that unchecked rodent increases could heighten the risk of infections such as Lassa fever.

"It becomes important that we learn to live as one in harmony with nature and more specifically snakes," he said.

The two-day national training workshop, scheduled for Oct. 27 and 28, focuses on improving snakebite handling, treatment and management.