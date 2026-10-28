Nigeria: Govt, NLC Reach Deal On N70,000 Transport Allowance, 19-Month Health Workers' Arrears

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have reached an agreement on a series of measures aimed at easing the economic difficulties facing workers, including a ₦70,000 transport intervention and the payment of 19 months' arrears owed to health workers.

The resolutions were reached at a conciliation meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, following an earlier meeting convened on 22 October.

The meetings were organised to address concerns raised by the NLC over the rising cost of living, the implementation of the National Minimum Wage, petroleum pump prices, workers' welfare and outstanding allowances.

Under the agreement, the Federal Government will provide a transport intervention of ₦70,000 across all levels for six months, beginning in November 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The government also approved the peculiar allowance with effect from 1 May 2026. Payment of the arrears is expected to begin in November and will be made in three equal monthly instalments.

In addition, the 19 months' outstanding allowances owed to health workers will be paid within three months, beginning in December 2026.

The meeting also agreed that the Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee would be constituted and commence work immediately. However, the parties remained divided over the effective date for implementing the new minimum wage.

On the issue of tax relief for workers, the meeting resolved that the matter would be referred to the National Executive Council, as taxation is a statutory issue.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has submitted the list of beneficiaries and the cost implications of the proposed hazard allowance for agricultural officers to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for verification.

The verification is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the commission will issue an implementation template.

Similarly, the NSIWC is expected to complete an updated assessment of the cost implications of the proposed CONHESS adjustment within three weeks. The assessment will enable the Presidential Committee on Salaries to take a decision on the matter.

The Federal Government and the NLC urged state and local governments to participate in the intervention process and implement the agreed measures.

The parties also agreed to reconvene after one month to review the level of implementation of the resolutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the federal government by Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Timi Yakubu, Director-General, Budget, Dr. Garba Abdul S. U., Permanent Secretary (SWO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. For the NLC , its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero; For the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council (JNPSNC), National Secretary, JNPSNC, Olowoyo Gbenga