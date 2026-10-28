Africa: PM Nsengiyumva in Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva arrived in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday October 27, where he will represent President Paul Kagame at the third Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for October 28-29.

The summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who chairs the African Union, will bring together representatives of nearly 50 African countries, including heads of state and government.

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Discussions will focus on strengthening Russia's relations with African countries in politics, trade, investment, science and technology, as well as humanitarian and cultural affairs.

The meeting is expected to adopt a final declaration, a Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2027-2029 and a declaration on cooperation in the civilian application of artificial intelligence technologies.

Several intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements covering cooperation between Russia and African countries are also expected to be signed.

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On Wednesday, Putin and Ndayishimiye are scheduled to address the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which will bring together government officials, business representatives and experts from both sides.

The Russian President is also expected to meet leaders of African regional organisations and hold bilateral talks with African heads of state on the sidelines of the summit.

Rwanda and Russia have cooperation in various sectors, including energy, education and nuclear technology. According to Rwanda's Ambassador to Russia, Maj Gen Joseph Nzabamwiza, morgreements in various other sectors are expected to be signed after the Russia-Africa Summit.