Rwanda, Russia Eye New Investment, Aviation Deals

Rwanda expects to advance cooperation with Russia in trade, investment, aviation, education and nuclear technology, with several bilateral agreements in the pipeline as the two sides seek to expand their partnership, according to officials.

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The agreements are expected to follow the third Russia-Africa Summit taking place in Moscow from October 28 to 29, where Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva is leading the Rwandan delegation.

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Rwanda's Ambassador to Russia, Maj Gen Joseph Nzabamwita, said at least three agreements were pending, with some expected to be signed after the summit.

In an interview with RBA on Tuesday, October 27, Nzabamwita said one of the key agreements under consideration concerns trade, economics and investment between the two governments.

"Once signed, it will give a clear policy, a clear work plan, a structured way of the two governments in discussing and putting policies in place regarding mutual economic investments, mutual economic engagements in the various sectors," he said.

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The agreement is expected to provide a framework for coordinating government activities and guiding economic engagement between Rwanda and Russia.

Another agreement under consideration is a bilateral air services agreement, which would establish a framework for air transport cooperation between the two countries.

"Rwanda has been championing the signing of these bilateral air services agreements. It's also in the interest of the Russian Federation," Nzabamwita said.

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He added that the two countries are also finalising an intergovernmental agreement on the mutual recognition of academic qualifications. Under the proposed arrangement, degrees obtained in Rwanda and Russia would be recognised by both governments, subject to the terms of the agreement.

"For personnel trained in Russia, personnel trained in Rwanda, the two governments [will] agree to recognise the validity of these degree certificates," the ambassador said.

Nzabamwita also cited other pending agreements, including roadmaps and cooperation between the two countries' nuclear energy agencies, as areas expected to advance bilateral ties.

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Rwanda and Russia have already been working together on nuclear energy and its peaceful applications. In June, the two countries signed a roadmap on small modular nuclear reactors following the first meeting of their joint coordinating committee on nuclear cooperation in Moscow.

The roadmap covers a broader programme that includes nuclear infrastructure, training of local personnel and developing nuclear science and technology. Rwanda is pursuing nuclear energy as part of its long-term plans to expand electricity generation.

The country is targeting the development of nuclear power plants capable of producing about 110 megawatts within the next decade, part of a long-term plan to expand electricity generation capacity in line with Vision 2050 goals.

In the health sector, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in May to strengthen cooperation in healthcare systems, medical research, disease prevention and nuclear medicine.

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Nzabamwita said the agreements in the pipeline offer an opportunity to give practical direction to the growing relationship between Kigali and Moscow.

"I am very excited with the pending agreements that will be signed as a consequence of this third Russia-Africa Summit," he said.

The third Russia-Africa Summit is expected to bring together representatives of nearly 50 African countries, with discussions covering politics, security, trade, investment, science and technology, and humanitarian cooperation.

The meeting is also expected to adopt a final declaration and a Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2027-2029, setting out priorities for cooperation between Russia and African countries.