Liberia: Renowned Lawyer Calls for Speedy Investigation Into Death of Grebo Son

The unexpected and unexplained death of a Grebo Son, a citizen of the Grebo Community in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, has claimed the attention of renowned Liberian lawyer and leading voice in the Grebo community, Cllr. Kunkunyon Wleh Teh.

Reacting to the incident which has left residents of the community in shock, Cllr. Wleh Teh expressed sadness over his reported disappearance and subsequent death while also calling for calm and a speedy investigation by the relevant authorities.

Cllr. Teh, a former student of Bishop Juwel High School in Zwedru, maintains a deep connection to the people and community of Grand Gedeh.

The erudite lawyer described the incident as a matter of profound concern and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the entire Grebo community during this painful time.

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Cllr. Wleh Teh disclosed that he has already reached out to the bereaved family to express his condolences and solidarity as they navigate this difficult period of grief and uncertainty.

While acknowledging the community's grief, fear, and frustration, as well as its legitimate demand for answers, Cllr. Teh called on everyone to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding as the pursuit of justice continues.

The lawyer urged the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to expedite the investigation, establish the facts surrounding the disappearance and death, and ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable in accordance with the law.

According to him, the bereaved family and the public deserve timely communication, transparency, and credible answers.

"Every Liberian deserves the right to life, safety, and dignity, irrespective of tribe, county, or social standing. No family should be left without answers when a loved one dies under troubling circumstances," Cllr. Teh stressed.

Cllr. Teh further emphasized that the community's collective responsibility at this critical moment is to stand in solidarity with the bereaved family, promote peace, and demand justice through lawful means.

He similarly cautioned against allowing grief and frustration to escalate into actions that could endanger lives or deepen divisions within communities, particularly in a county that has historically grappled with ethnic tensions.

Zwedru, the capital of Grand Gedeh, is home to diverse communities, and incidents involving death under troubling circumstances often risk inflaming tribal sentiments if not handled transparently and swiftly.

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Cllr. Teh reaffirmed his solidarity with the bereaved family and the wider Grebo community, stressing the importance of a peaceful approach to securing justice.

"Justice must be pursued, truth must prevail, and peace must be preserved," he said.

The Liberia National Police is yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding the death.

But in addition to Cllr. Wleh Teh's call, community members are hopeful of a thorough and impartial investigation to prevent further unrest.