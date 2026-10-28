Zimbabwe: It Was Painful! Chiwenga's Ex-Wife Marry Mubaiwa in Explosive Tell-All About Couple's Relationship - Claims They Abused Drugs

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa has revealed startling details about their eight-year long marriage which she described as painful and revealed how both of them abused pethidine, a restricted pain drug.

Marry, who was removed from remand on Tuesday after seven years of her attempted murder trial, was speaking for the first time since her arrest in late 2019.

Married customarily in 2011, Marry and Chiwenga enjoyed a seemingly blissful period of their union before she was arrested for attempting to kill her former army general husband by pulling plugs at a South African health facility.

According to the exposè, she was forced out of her shower, ordered to dress and then taken to Avondale Police Station where her fate of a seven-year long court appearance was sealed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Wherever he is, Chiwenga knows I never tried to kill him," said Mubaiwa in an interviewconducted by journalist Simba Chikanza.

"I even laughed when my lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa told me I was being charged with murder before she told me that she was being serious."

She is now a stark contrast of how she looked in November 2017 when she drew attention by vigorously bouncing to Jah Prayzah's Kutonga Kwaro at the National Sports Stadium in celebration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration after a coup her ex-husband successfully led.

Then a model of sharp lines, long limbs and glass smooth skin, Marry now has lost an arm and a leg…literally. They were amputated after she suffered symptoms similar to those Chiwenga had before he was chosen to fly to China for health care while she was ordered to stay.

Added Marry: "All Chiwenga had to do was tell me that he no longer wanted me. Chiwenga never picked me from the streets or from a poor family.

"When Chiwenga met me I had a very good life, I had very good life, I had my own cars. I was not after anything he had because I already had it.

"I no longer have any love for him, the way God intended for it to end was a bad way but it taught me many things. It was painful because I lost my hand, I lost my foot, I lost because of Chiwenga, because of the pethidine that he induced in me.

"Chiwenga destroyed my mental health, my health and this is a man I took care of.

"Chiwenga would inject himself with pethidine but order a military nurse to inject me with the same drug as he said he could not sleep without him knowing that I would also be asleep.

"For so many years I was on pethidine and the nurses who were ordered to inject me could not say no as the order was coming from their superior."

Marry said she only got reprieve from the pethidine routine only when she fell pregnant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The couple had three children Tendai, Christian and Michael over the two Marry had from her previous marriage.

Sharing details about them, Marry said she had gone seven years without seeing or talking to them.

"I just want my children, my house and cars. If you wanted someone to just bare you kids I would have said no," she added.

"If I were to take those children and deny you access for seven years, how would you feel?"

Straying into existing factional fights within Zanu PF, Marry said she could get Chiwenga fired if she decided to share more about her ex-husband's shenanigans.

"Every dog has its own day, Chiwenga is a dog waiting for its day. My day was today, his day is coming.

"God forbids that he becomes the President of Zimbabwean, Zimbabwe will be in trouble," she said.

"He used to be a very sweet man, a very prayerful man until that day he told a lie.

"The lie he told that I wanted to kill him is a crime, but because he is a vice president can he be arrested? Chiwenga must be arrested for lying and making sure this lie carries on for seven years."

Chiwenga is eyeing Presidency at the end of Mnangagwa's term. He is in a close-cold war kind of race with businessman and Mnangagwa ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

"I hope God forgives you because I forgive you," said Marry.