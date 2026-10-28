Nigeria: Senate Panel Clears NGE President, 15 Others for NHRC Governing Board

The lawmakers urged the nominees to demonstrate integrity, patriotism, and a strong commitment to the national interest as they discharge their responsibilities.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters screened and cleared 16 nominees, including the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Eze Anaba, for appointment to the governing board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday.

The committee, chaired by Adeniyi Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo Central), screened the nominees at the National Assembly about five months after President Bola Tinubu nominated them.

The committee nominated Salamatu Suleiman as chairperson-designate, while Anthony Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was nominated to retain his position as executive secretary.

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Other nominees are Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels Television; Ayo Adewuyi of the Nigerian Television Authority; Chinonye Obiaku, SAN; Roseline Tasha; Ambassador Adam Yubak Baku; retired Assistant Controller-General of Corrections, Felix Lawrence; Edmund Chinonye; Oluwakemi Asiwaju Okere-Odo; Adedeji Ogunji; Kingsley Chidozie; Mohammed Adelodu; Francis Meshioye; Patience Patrick; and Hawwa Ibrahim.

The committee will present its report to the Senate plenary for consideration, after which lawmakers will decide on confirming the nominees.

The screening

During the screening exercise, lawmakers urged the nominees to demonstrate integrity, patriotism, and a strong commitment to the national interest as they discharge their responsibilities.

Peter Jiya (APC, Niger South) stressed that nominees should place the country's interests above their personal convictions as they prepare to assume responsibilities in a public institution.

Mr Jiya expressed confidence that the commission could make meaningful contributions to human rights protection if its governing board approached its responsibilities with integrity and a strong sense of public service.

He also commended the nominees' professional and personal qualities, urging them to balance their individual beliefs with the institutional obligations of their appointments.

The senator congratulated the nominees on their nominations and expressed optimism that they would contribute positively to the commission's work.

The committee chair clarified that the NHRC governing board comprises 16 members, including representatives of the Federal Ministries of Justice, Interior and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Adegbonmire explained that the law did not subject the representatives of the three ministries to individual screening because it specifies the offices or ranks to be represented rather than the names of particular nominees.

"The law says there should be 16 members. Three of the members are nominees of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Interior, and Foreign Affairs. But because they are not specific as to persons, we don't screen them," he said.

NGE president speaks

Mr Anaba, also the editor of Vanguard Newspapers, said the nomination gave him an opportunity to sustain his commitment to human rights protection, which he described as integral to his journalism career.

The NGE president expressed satisfaction with the committee's decision but cautioned against treating the screening clearance as final confirmation by the Senate.

"We've just been screened. We've just been confirmed. So don't let us jump the gun. That's number one. I'm happy to be approved at least by this screening committee. So until confirmation," he said.

Explaining his background in human rights advocacy, Mr Anaba said his professional experience had consistently brought him into contact with issues relating to the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms.

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"I've done this human rights thing all my life. It has gone together with my journalism job. So it's going to be a continuation of what I've been doing," he said.

Mr Anaba also said he had been involved in the NHRC's activities before his nomination to its governing board.

He expressed optimism that the incoming board's diverse professional expertise would improve the commission's performance and strengthen its contribution to human rights protection in Nigeria.

"I've been part of Nigeria's Human Rights Commission for a while, not at this level. But I can assure you that with the members we have in this council, Nigeria will benefit from a very good National Human Rights Commission," he said.

The Senate's consideration of the committee's report will determine the next stage of the nominees' confirmation process.