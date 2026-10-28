Nigeria: 'I Will Forever Miss You' - Toluwanisings' Wife Breaks Down in Tears At Night of Tributes

Toluwanisings died on 15 October after he slumped at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Akanbi Elizabeth could not hold back her tears as she mourned her late husband, gospel singer Olayemi "Toluwanisings" Bolaji, at a night of tributes in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday.

The widow broke down as she addressed mourners who gathered at Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, in Oyo State to honour the late singer. Family members, colleagues, friends and associates attended the event to pay their respects to the "Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo" crooner.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Overcome with grief, Elizabeth spoke of the pain of losing her husband and asked him to continue looking after her and their children despite his death.

Toluwanisings and his wife got married in September 2021 and had two daughters.

"Toluwanisings, my dear husband. I will forever miss you. Please do not forget your children and me," she said.

Several gospel artistes and actors attended the tribute night, including Adeyinka Alaseyori, Esther Igbekele, Laolu Gbenjo, Akintayo Akinwande, Bidemi Olaoba, Peterson Okopi, Sarah Apekeola and Bimbo Oshin.

The artistes paid tribute through worship, songs and emotional reflections, celebrating the late singer's life and musical legacy.

Backstory

Toluwanisings died on 15 October after he slumped at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that his death sparked controversy over his burial, with his family yet to settle on whether to bury him in a cemetery, at his residence or in his hometown.

The family insisted that burial arrangements must remain on hold until the authorities establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

They demanded a transparent, impartial investigation, warning they would not tolerate any attempt to compromise the process. The family also called on the government, community leaders and security agencies to prevent interference.

The family said they would continue to bear the mortuary costs until investigators uncovered the cause of death.

They also alleged possible foul play, citing what they described as an absence of visible mourning by the singer's wife, workers and others at his residence when seven family members visited.

These claims remain allegations and, based on the information provided, have not been independently established.