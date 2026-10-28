The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have reached an agreement on a series of measures to ease the economic difficulties facing workers, including a ₦70,000 transport intervention and the payment of 19 months' arrears owed health workers.

The resolutions were reached at a conciliation meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment yesterday, following an earlier meeting convened on October 22.

The meetings were organised to address concerns raised by the NLC over the rising cost of living, the implementation of the National Minimum Wage, petroleum pump prices, workers' welfare and outstanding allowances.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the federal government by Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi,

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Minister of Labour and Employment; Timi Yakubu, Director-General, Budget; and Dr. Garba Abdul S. U., Permanent Secretary (SWO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, while

NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and National Secretary, JNPSNC, Olowoyo Gbenga, stood for labour.

Under the agreement, the federal government will provide a transport intervention of N70,000 across all levels for six months, beginning in November 2026.

The government also approved peculiar allowance with effect from May 1, 2026, while payment of the arrears is expected to begin in November and will be made in three equal monthly instalments.

In addition, the 19 months' outstanding allowances owed health workers is to be paid within three months, beginning in December 2026.

The meeting also agreed that the Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee would be constituted to commence work immediately.

However, the parties remained divided over the effective date for implementing the new minimum wage.

On the issue of tax relief for workers, the meeting resolved that the matter would be referred to the National Executive Council, as taxation is a statutory issue.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has submitted the list of beneficiaries and the cost implications of the proposed hazard allowance for agricultural officers to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission for verification.

The verification is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the commission will issue an implementation template.

Similarly, the NSIWC is expected to complete an updated assessment of the cost implications of the proposed CONHESS adjustment within three weeks.

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The assessment will enable the Presidential Committee on Salaries to take a decision on the matter.

The federal government and NLC urged state and local governments to participate in the intervention process and implement the agreed measures.

The parties also agreed to reconvene after one month to review the level of implementation of the resolutions.