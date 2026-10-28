Nigeria: Senator Questions Tinubu's Fresh Loan Request, Use of Previous Borrowings

"The truth is that we have approved so much funds to be borrowed in the past... ," the senator said.

Anambra Central senator, Victor Umeh, has questioned the federal government's handling of previous loans, asking why contractors executing capital projects are still awaiting payment despite repeated borrowing approvals to fund projects.

Mr Umeh spoke on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday in response to President Bola Tinubu's request for approval to borrow $20.52 billion and €1.045 billion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the government has repeatedly framed borrowing as necessary to fund its budgets, yet it has failed to meet some of its financial obligations.

"The truth is that we have approved so much funds to be borrowed in the past, and on each occasion we've been told that this borrowing would be able to fund the budgets and these budgets have remained unfunded up till this day," he said.

Mr Umeh, who represents Anambra Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, noted that three budgets were running concurrently, while contractors handling capital projects had yet to receive payments.

"So if you borrow to finance a budget and you are not able to finance that budget, where has the money gone to? That is the question on the lips of everybody," he said.

He also said the latest borrowing request was likely to be approved, arguing that members of the ruling party would outnumber opposition lawmakers.

After reading the president's letter on Tuesday, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committees on Local and Foreign Debts and Appropriations for further scrutiny. He directed the committees to report back within one week.

The senate is expected to take a decision on the request based on the recommendations of the committees.

But no loan request from the Tinubu administration has been rejected by the senate. All loan requests have had smooth sailing at the senate with minimal scrutiny.

Fresh borrowing

Mr Tinubu's request for fresh borrowings was contained in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday.

The president's letter sought approval to process external loans worth $20,517,755,901 and €1,045,083,643 under the 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan.

He explained that the funds would finance projects in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, education, water supply, security and employment generation, as well as financial management reforms.

According to the president, the projects were selected after technical and economic evaluations and are expected to contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

He said the borrowing was necessary to address Nigeria's infrastructure deficit and bridge the funding gap.

Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate committees on Local and Foreign Debts and Appropriations for consideration, directing them to report back within one week.

Previous borrowing approvals

The latest request follows other borrowing approvals granted by the National Assembly under the Tinubu administration.

In May, lawmakers approved a $516.3 million loan from Deutsche Bank AG for the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

The loan has a nine-year tenure, including a grace period of up to three years. Its interest rate is capped at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 5.3 per cent annually. The facility is backed by insurance from the Islamic Corporation of Investment and Export Credit, the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In March, the National Assembly approved a $6 billion external borrowing plan. The package included a $5 billion facility from First Abu Dhabi Bank to support the national budget and a $1 billion export finance facility arranged by Citibank for the rehabilitation of Tin Can Island Port and the Lagos Port Complex.

The latest request comes amid concerns over Nigeria's rising public debt and the cost of servicing government obligations.

The government maintains that borrowing is needed to finance infrastructure and other development projects. But Mr Umeh has questioned whether previous loans have translated into the funding of approved budgets and the payment of contractors.